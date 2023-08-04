In today's Immaculate Grid, learn about the NFL players that have worn the uniforms of the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears at some point in their careers. In this thorough overview, learn about their adventures and accomplishments.

NFL quarterback Nathan Peterman is now a member of the Chicago Bears. The Buffalo Bills picked him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after he played college football for Pittsburgh.

Brendan Sugrue @BrendanSugrue Justin Fields runs: 0



Nathan Peterman runs: 1



Bears obviously have a new weapon in the run game.

While playing for the Bills during his first few seasons in the NFL, Nathan Peterman encountered difficulties, especially with interceptions and fumbles. With fewer than 100 throwing attempts in his career, he established the league mark for most interceptions thrown. He had trouble securing a starting position and was criticized by experts and fans.

Peterman spent four years playing with the Oakland Raiders after his time in Buffalo. He committed to the Chicago Bears last year, and he will play for them again in 2023.

Immaculate grid for August 4: Tremaine Edmunds also played for both the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills

NFL linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is presently a member of the Chicago Bears. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Virginia Tech.

In 2018, Edmunds made his NFL debut, and the Bills soon recognized him as one of their top linebackers.

The Mock Draft Guy ™️ @MockDraftGuyYT



Rams Rookie QB Stetson Bennett is 186 days older than Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds



Edmunds is Entering his SIXTH Season in the NFL.



pic.twitter.com/0AB7xj2qQh CRAZY FACT OF THE DAY:Rams Rookie QB Stetson Bennett is 186 days older than Bears LB Tremaine EdmundsEdmunds is Entering his SIXTH Season in the NFL.

Edmunds is an excellent coverage linebacker who is also skilled at blocking the run.

He had an enormous influence on the Buffalo Bills' defense, which led to him being selected for the Pro Bowl in 2019-20. He received praise from all quarters for his on-field accomplishments. In his five years with the Bills, he missed just seven games.

Edmunds agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Chicago Bears in March 2023.

He has made 565 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five interceptions and 35 pass deflections during his NFL career. In 13 games with the Bills last season, Edmunds recorded 102 tackles, including six for loss, one sack and an interception.

The Bears are hoping he makes as big of an impact with them as he did with the Bills.