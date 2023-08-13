Which player has played for Eagles and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

In today's version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, the spotlight is cast upon players who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

With a total of nine concealed names waiting to be revealed for the nine grids, this puzzle promises to be an adventure for all die-hard football fans.

Former WR Brad Smith has enjoyed the special privilege of gracing the turf for both of these teams.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 13

Smith's legacy spans across three revered teams— the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brad Smith's gridiron journey began in 2006 when he was picked by the Jets as the 103rd overall in NFL draft. In over five seasons with the Jets, he played in 76 games and notched 64 receptions for 557 yards and scored two touchdowns. He was also superb at running the ball, gaining 767 yards in 98 attempts and getting two more touchdowns.

In 2011, Smith's journey led him to the Buffalo Bills, where he inked a four-year, $15 million contract. His tenure with the Bills spanned three seasons, lasting until 2013. The NFL's ever-changing landscape saw him being released from the Bills' roster in November 2013.

During his time with the Bills, Smith contributed with 37 receptions for 392 yards and found the end zone three times.

The next chapter of his NFL journey took him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. After signing a two-year, $2.7 million contract, Smith showcased his determination and versatility once again. He played a crucial role for the Eagles in 19 games. Smith retired from football after the 2014 season.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 13 solutions

With the inclusion of Brad Smith, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 13.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 13

Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills - Dean Marlowe Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans - Will Witherspoon Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens - Steve Smith Sr. Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills - Josh Norman Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans - Albert Haynesworth Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens - Deion Sanders Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills - Brad Smith Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans - Jevon Kearse Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens - Torrey Smith