Which players have played for Buccaneers and Ravens? NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for July 30

An innovative way for football supporters to pass the time before the start of a new season is playing the Immaculate Grid.

Today's challenge in the NFL Immaculate Grid is to find out the players, who have represented both Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. One such player is Ryan Jensen.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Ryan Jensen has played for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Jensen, an NFL center who currently represents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 203rd overall choice in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Jensen had been dismissed by Baltimore in 2014, and the following day he was added to the practice roster. Later that year, he was elevated to the active roster.

In 2017, Jensen started each of the Ravens' 16 games at center as a regular starter.

The Buccaneers and Ryan Jensen agreed to an agreement for four years in the 2018 NFL offseason, making Jensen the best-paid center in the league at the time.

After suffering a significant knee injury at one of the team's practice sessions, Jensen's season was over at training camp in 2022. In the end, he came back during the wildcard round of the playoffs, in a game against the Dallas Cowboys, but it was too late for him to make any significant difference.

Bucs Life @BucsLifeNewsLLC One year ago today, Ryan Jensen suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in his life — One he would never wish to experience again. Let's hope he never has to. pic.twitter.com/YjpJ9OKgUE

Throughout what turned out to be a disappointing season for the team, his absence was amply apparent. The Buccaneers suffered a number of injuries throughout the season, but Jensen's injury was particularly devastating and something the club never really rebounded from. This demonstrates how much of an impact Jensen has on the group.

Everyone on the squad is pleased to have Jensen back after finally reaching peak fitness.

Ryan Jensen is a unique player that constantly wants to help his team out through the most difficult test of the season.

The 32-year-old Jensen started each of the Buccaneers' 17 games during the 2021–2022 season, helping him earn a spot in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. In fact, since joining the Buccaneers, Jensen had started each game until his injury last year.