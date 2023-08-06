Which players have played for Commanders and Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 6

On today's episode of Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at players that appeared for the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers. This episode will be extra spicy, as both franchises have undergone numerous name changes.

As such, players that appeared for the Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers are eligible for this list.

First is Ethan Albright, a Pro Bowl long snapper who played in the NFL for almost two decades. Albright spent the majority of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins, and he played his best football for the franchise. The North Carolina alum was undrafted in 1994 and was subsequently signed as an unattached free agent by the Miami Dolphins.

He spent the first years of his career bouncing around the scout teams of the Dolphins and Green Bay Packers before he got his first proper NFL contract with the Dolphins in 1995.

Following the 1995 season, he left Miami to join the high-flying Buffalo Bills franchise. Albright starred for the Bills from 1996 to 2000, after which the franchise released him. He then landed on the Washington Redskins, and he found his true NFL home in Washington.

Albright set the record for the most consecutive starts by a long snapper at 230 and the most consecutive regular season starts at 224 while on the Redskins. He was released by the franchise following the 2009 NFL season and signed for the San Diego Chargers.

He never played for the Chargers as such, as he announced his retirement from the league two weeks after joining the San Diego franchise. Ethan Albright is one of the best and most consistent long-snappers ever.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Commanders and Chargers

Next up is Greg Ducre, a veteran cornerback that appeared for a slew of professional football teams, including the Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

Ducre played college football at Washington, where he starred before going undrafted in 2014. The Chargers promptly signed him, seeing him as a potential backup CB for their stellar defensive unit. Ducre didn't get a full-time NFL contract with the Chargers initially and was snapped up by the Washington Redskins ahead of the 2014 NFL season.

Ducre was later released by the franchise on December 9, 2014. After being released from Washington, the Chargers signed Ducre to their practice squad. He stayed on the team till the end of the 2016 NFL season and has been out of the league since then. These days he plays for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.