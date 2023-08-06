Which players have played for Eagles and Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 6th

We will examine players who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos in today's Immaculate Grid. The Broncos will undoubtedly have postseason expectations heading into the next season, as will the Eagles, who participated in the Super Bowl earlier this year. Both franchises have several outstanding prospects.

In today's Immaculate Grid article, we'll focus on just two.

Former NFL safety Brian Dawkins spent the majority of his sixteen years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He represented the Clemson Tigers in college football, and Philadelphia selected him in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Denver Broncos for his final three seasons in the NFL.

Dawkins was an inspiration both on and off the field. He was renowned for his fervor, vigor, and capacity to inspire his squad. Dawkins is considered one of the best safeties ever to play the position and has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Dawkins spent thirteen years and played 183 games for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he amassed 34 interceptions, 898 tackles, and 21 sacks. Dawkins also made history in 2002 when he had a sack, a forced fumble, an interception, and a touchdown reception all in the same game.

Notwithstanding several age-associated difficulties and injuries, Dawkins' level of reliable play continued once he joined the Denver Broncos in 2009.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Anthony Harris has also played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos

Safety Anthony Harris, who played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, is presently a free agent. He attended Virginia during his college football career before being selected as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Harris played for the Vikings during his first six campaigns, starting 47 games.

Prior to the 2021 season, Harris signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played for the team for two seasons before he was released by mutual consent.

A week after being cut by the Eagles, Harris signed with the Denver Broncos. Prior to being released in early December, he only took part in three games and they were all on special teams.

\He was reintroduced to the practice roster by the Eagles, and he remained on the list through the end of the campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles Eagles have signed P Brett Kern and S Anthony Harris to the practice squad, and released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from the practice squad. P Arryn Siposs has been placed on the Injured Reserve list. pic.twitter.com/C2apDWxQbA

In seven years of his career, he has had 356 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 4 forced recoveries, 1 defensive score, and 10 interceptions.