Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has revealed his choices for the top five Super Bowl contenders of the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith gave way for the “Tribal Chief” to choose teams that might make it to Super Bowl LVIII. Reigns picked the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

However, a football fan noted:

“Where are the cowboys?”

Another one tweeted:

“Mans a casual 😭”

Here are other comments regarding Roman Reigns’ choices for the top five Super Bowl contenders in 2023.

Bret Yager @pricflair Better get a new wiseman @WWERomanReigns How you don't have @PatrickMahomes and @Chiefs #1 is amazing. His floor is the AFC Championship game and he's never played a road playoff game. Did I mention Reigning, Defending, Undisputed Super Bowl Champion, MVP and SBMVP. twitter.com/FirstTake/stat…

BroncoFanatic97 @BroncoFanatic97



Plus the Chiefs are the reigning champs. And being a reigning champ yourself, you should know better, lol. Roman Reigns is clearly being biased. How can the 49ers be #1 when they have such a big question mark at QB?Plus the Chiefs are the reigning champs. And being a reigning champ yourself, you should know better, lol. twitter.com/FirstTake/stat…

Bias’D Drew Wilso @BiasDrew #FTTB #WWE #SmackDown twitter.com/firsttake/stat… See and this why @izzysamoht I told u my current fav is has been @WWERomanReigns but at same time @WWEUsos been up there too gotta see if they vibe wit @49ers too

StormCenter17 @StormCenter_17 Hope he loses to Main Event Jey. Bengals at 4? That's a bad Uce. twitter.com/FirstTake/stat…

Reigns – born Leati Joseph Anoa’i – has some professional football experience. After playing for Georgia Tech, he made it to the off-season teams of the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. He then played for the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos (now Elks).

Who did Roman Reigns select in his top five Super Bowl contenders for 2023?

Roman Reigns had the Buffalo Bills at number five because, in his words:

“I think it goes out without saying, the quarterback play. They have the culture, and then they have the momentum of Damar Hamlin coming back. So, I think there's a lot of positivity there, and I think that's gonna be something to boost them. And they're no stranger to deep in the playoffs.”

Meanwhile, the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion picked the Cincinnati Bengals at number four, saying:

“This is another team that's just used to being there. I expect them to get back there. They got great quarterback play. I believe they've revamped the offensive line a little bit to help them out. We gotta get them back on the field. And if their defense can continue to do what they're doing, they will be back there again.”

The defending NFC Champions, Philadelphia Eagles, are at number three on Reigns’ list. As he said:

“I didn't like what they did to the 49ers last year. That's up for debate. But they're a good team. They have all aspects of the football field covered. They play defense; they do offense and special teams. So, expect to see them back as well.”

The “Head of the Table” had the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at number two because:

“Returning Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce. You fill in everything else, and that's all you really need, and they're proven. So, I like them at the two spot.”

Finally, Roman Reigns chose his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, as the top Super Bowl contender. He said:

“It is the Niner gang, baby. 49ers all the way. It starts with the defense. If you can stop the run, you can put the offense in a long third-down situation, and that's a formula for success every single time. The defense is always there.

“We run the ball. We have weapons. It's really just about figuring out the quarterback position, but we have a lot of talent there. So, I'm really expecting huge things. Super Bowl, we've been flirting with it for a while now. I think this is the year.”