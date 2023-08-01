Which players have played for Eagles and Panthers? August 1 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features a square for the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles. This requires players to find out players who have suited up for both franchises. Fortunately, there are a few good options.

The Panthers are a relatively young franchise, beginning in 1995. The Eagles are a much older team, which means a majority of their time was spent before the Panthers arrived. Nevertheless, here are the players you can use today.

August 1 NFL Immaculate Grid answers: Which players have played for Eagles and Panthers?

A good answer to use for this particular section of the NFL Immaculate Grid is James Bradberry. The former All-Pro cornerback was drafted by the Panthers and spent several years there.

He moved to the New York Giants but is now with the Eagles. He is unfortunately known for committing the penalty that helped ensure a Super Bowl loss for Philadelphia.

Longtime safety Kurt Coleman will also qualify for this position. He was drafted by Philadelphia all the way back in 2010. He spent the next four seasons there before bounding around. He found a home in Carolina in 2015 and became an integral part of their defense.

Haason Reddick is another good answer. He spent one season with the Panthers before signing with the Eagles last offseason. He was a big part of their defense after playing well in Carolina.

Haason Reddick played for both teams

Unfortunately, Miles Sanders does not work. The former Eagles running back signed with the Panthers in the offseason. However, since he hasn't suited up for the Panthers yet, he doesn't qualify. He might be the first thought of a lot of players, but it won't count.

Be sure to check out Pro Football Reference. They can tell you every player who's suited up for these two franchises. That can really help lower your rarity score and improve your game.