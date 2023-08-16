Which players played for both Steelers and Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll take a closer look at former Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers players. The Steelers have won the Super Bowl six times whereas the Vikings have only appeared in the NFL's championship game four times without success.

Numerous legendary players have donned the jerseys of the two clubs. We will focus on two players who appeared for both in this piece.

Former NFL safety Tyrone Carter played for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout his 11-year NFL career, so he's a top pick for today's immaculate grid.

Carter represented the University of Minnesota in collegiate football while winning numerous national awards and All-American recognition. When he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, he realized his goal of competing in the NFL.

Although Carter's road to the NFL was challenging, it helped shape the tough athlete he grew into. Before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004, he spent a three-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings and a single campaign with the New York Jets.

In his career, Carter earned two Super Bowl rings (2005 and 2008). He played in all 20 contests throughout the 2005 season and finished the regular season with 24 tackles and one interception. In the Super Bowl, he recorded three tackles and a pass deflection.

Carter played five more years in the NFL before earning a second Super Bowl ring in Pittsburgh in 2009.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 16: Other players to have played for both the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Wallace, a wide receiver, is another athlete who is appropriate for the Immaculate Grid of today. For five clubs, including the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played 10 seasons.

In his NFL career, Wallace had 538 receptions for 8,072 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Wallace was taken by the Steelers with the 84th overall choice in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft after playing college football for the Ole Miss Rebels. Wallace was well-known for his quickness during his playing days after clocking an official time of 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Playing for the Steelers was undoubtedly the high point of Wallace's NFL career, and his tenure with the team turned out to be his finest. He also earned a Pro Bowl spot with the team in 2011.