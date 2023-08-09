Which players played for Vikings and Panthers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

One way to gauge a person's familiarity with player movements is to play the NFL Immaculate Grid. The grid for August 9 features a player from both the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

There are a number of responses to this question, but we will only talk about two.

Captain Munnerlyn, a former NFL cornerback, spent three years playing collegiate football at South Carolina. Munnerlyn was selected 216th overall in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. He starred for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills as well.

As a cornerback, Munnerlyn was renowned for his quickness, responsiveness, and toughness, which made him efficient in coverage and run protection.

Munnerlyn was an essential part of blocking slot receivers and interfering with throwing patterns as a nickel cornerback.

The 2015 season, when Munnerlyn assisted the Panthers make it to Super Bowl 50, stands out as his defining campaign.

NFL Immaculate Grid August 9: Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings players

Jared Allen also played for the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings and is a good answer for today's Immaculate Grid.

After completing college football at Idaho State, Jared Allen spent twelve seasons as a defensive end in the NFL.

Allen was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL draft. He was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings for three draft picks after playing with the Chiefs for four seasons.

Following six years with the Vikings, they notified him that they wouldn't be re-signing him. He then signed with the Vikings' rivals, the Chicago Bears.

Jared Allen's time with the Chicago Bears didn't turn out as expected, and before the season's end, he was traded to the Panthers.

Allen was able to make it to his only Super Bowl in 2015, when Carolina fell short against the Denver Broncos. A few weeks later, Allen announced his retirement.