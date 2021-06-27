Which rookie should have highest rating in Madden 22?

Rookie NFL players tend to top out around 85 overall in Madden. However, this happens only in extremely rare cases. Most of the top rookies have been rated a maximum of high 70s in recent Madden editions.

Is there a rookie this season that can break into the 80s? If there is, that player will likely be the best rookie in the draft class. Here's who the best rookie should be in Madden 22.

Madden 22's best rookie: Trevor Lawrence

Few college players carry the hype that Trevor Lawrence has. Even when he was multiple years away from finishing his college career, he caught the eye of casual NFL fans.

Back then, many expected Trevor Lawrence to be picked first overall. And in April 2021, it happened. Lawrence was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence's first season in college was special. He threw for 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. His sophomore season was arguably better. He threw for 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Lawrence only played ten games in his final season in college, but he performed extremely well.

He threw for 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Lawrence completed 69.2 percent of his passes and recorded 3153 passing yards.

Overall, his play started off the charts and continued to improve. His yards per attempt continued to grow as he became more comfortable with dissecting defenses. His freshman year saw him average 8.3 yards per attempt, which shot up to nine in his sophomore season. Last season, he averaged 9.4 yards per attempt.

This is not a quarterback that will dink and dunk his way to good stats. Madden needs to respect this by adding a solid deep accuracy rating for Lawrence.

Playoffs

Trevor Lawrence also has a lot of playoff experience for a rookie quarterback. While the college playoff format is different than the NFL playoffs, the experience will translate quickly. Put simply, college playoffs are still high-stakes football games and create a similar level of pressure and uptick in difficulty.

During his time at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence went to two College Football Championship games. Lawrence won the National title in his first season and lost in the championship game the following year.

For this reason, Madden should feature Lawrence and the Jaguars in the playoffs when simming future seasons in franchise mode.

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson's last quarterback on a similar level to Lawrence was Deshaun Watson. Looking back at Watson's draft class, it is clear that he was the second-best player to come out of that class behind Patrick Mahomes.

Coming from the same program, Trevor Lawrence could be just as good in the NFL. Madden needs to give credit where it is due. Lawrence deserves the highest rookie rating in Madden 22.

