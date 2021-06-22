Which team passed on Tom Brady in free agency? NFL fans think it's the 49ers

As hard as it is to believe, an NFL franchise passed on signing Tom Brady to stick with the quarterback they currently had during the 2020 offseason.

Tom Brady appeared in a teaser for HBO's "The Shop" on Monday and during the segment, Brady revealed that an NFL team snubbed him during free agency. Brady will likely not name the team that snubbed him during the 2020 off-season, but Tampa Bay Brady is different from New England Brady.

NFL fans began speculating who snubbed the seven-time Super Bowl champ. The popular theory is that it was the San Francisco 49ers that decided to pass on the quarterback. Let's look at why NFL fans feel the 49ers are the team Tom Brady is talking about in the trailer.

Did the San Francisco 49ers pass on Tom Brady to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Former teammates Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo were teammates in New England before the Patriots traded the latter. Garoppolo could be the reason why they passed on Brady.

Tom Brady didn't forget what happened to him during free agency 👀 @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/Kjv7LB56RD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021

But it's hard to believe that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch would let Tom Brady slip through their fingers. San Francisco called Green Bay about Aaron Rodgers on the day of the 2021 NFL draft, which is why NFL fans should reconsider whether it was the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers were interested in signing Brady, and the quarterback was interested in signing with the team. Jimmy Garoppolo has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch want to win now. If they passed on signing Tom Brady, it would be one of the biggest mistakes in franchise history.

So, if it wasn't the San Francisco 49ers, who could've made a mistake and passed on Brady? Tom said he received interest from the Las Vegas Raiders. If one team could make the mistake of passing on Tom Brady, it's the Raiders.

There's also the possibility that Tom Brady is talking about the New England Patriots. Everyone knows that Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a great relationship. Tom could have met with Kraft and given him an ultimatum to choose him or Belichick.

If we narrow down the search of teams that passed on Brady, it comes down to the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers. The Tom Brady episode airs on Friday, and NFL fans will be glued to their television to see which NFL team the quarterback is referencing in the trailer. It'll be interesting to see if Brady takes the conservative approach or lets it all out for everyone to know on Friday.

