Which team would be the perfect fit for Cam Newton?

Cam Newton's stint with the New England Patriots came to a surprising end as the quarterback was released to reach the 53-man roster limit.

Newton was the Patriots' starting quarterback for the 2020 season and entered a battle with rookie Mac Jones for the job in the pre-season, which Jones definitely won today with the veteran's release. The 2015 NFL MVP made some good appearances in the pre-season, but New England decided to focus on the future and give Jones the most snaps he can take as a rookie.

It's also worth noting that even though Newton seems to be healthier than 2020, Jones gives the Patriots the best chance to win in 2021.

There wasn't just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I'm told: Mac Jones' emergence, Newton's vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam's uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

However, a question arises with Newton's release: which team would be the best fit for the veteran in 2021?

Washington Football Team the most logic spot for Newton

With the regular season only nine days away, there aren't a lot of spots that make sense for Newton to be in. Washington is the outlier in that sense.

Connections with coach Ron Rivera, who drafted and coached Newton for the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019, made it a possibility when the veteran first became a free agent in March 2020. A deal was never reached because Washington had Dwayne Haskins on the roster and they focused on developing the young quarterback, but things went south from there.

The situation is different now, as Newton knows he'll have to settle for a backup role if he wants to play in 2021. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington's starter, has been kind of a journeyman during his career, and we can never discard the possibility of Fitzpatrick being benched.

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

If Newton joins Washington, he'll be on a team where the backup position is valuable and, if something happens to Fitzpatrick, whether he gets injured or is benched for a poor performance, Newton would play for a team that gives him an opportunity to compete for a playoff spot.

A couple of factors in play with releasing Cam Newton rather than keeping him on as the Patriots' backup: His command of the locker room, and his vaccination status. Neither make him an ideal choice as a backup behind a rookie QB. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

Newton needs to settle for a backup role

With the regular season only a few days away, Newton won't be the presumed starter for any team, even those with a murky quarterback situation.

This is not a position like offensive lineman or kickers, where it doesn't take much to learn the system and you can just go out and perform. Quarterbacks are the most important pieces on a team and it always takes some time to learn the playbook.

That's why Washington is the best landing spot for Newton. He's already familiar with the coaching staff. He'll have a shot at playing during the season, considering who their starter is.

But if the veteran thinks he'll be able to find a starting spot in the league, even after a decent pre-season, he's setting himself up for disappointment.

