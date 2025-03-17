  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Which team has spent the least in the 2025 NFL Free Agency window so far? All you need to know

Which team has spent the least in the 2025 NFL Free Agency window so far? All you need to know

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Mar 17, 2025 10:44 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Which team has spent the least in the 2025 NFL Free Agency window so far? - Source: Getty

The NFL's new league year began on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. The start of a new league year also marked the official start of free agency, where all 32 teams in the league can sign free agent players in a bid to improve their rosters for 2025.

Ad

Some NFL teams prefer to be a little more extravagant than others when it comes to free agency, with the belief that investing heavily will translate into wins when the league begins later in the year. Other sides would rather hold onto their cap space and wait for the ideal talent to emerge.

Let's see which team has spent the least since last Wednesday's opening of the free agency market.

Which NFL team has spent the least money in free agency so far in 2025?

According to OverTheCap, the Pittsburgh Steelers have spent just $30.9 million, making them the most economical team in the open market so far this year. However, the Steelers have been involved actively in the trade market this offseason, acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in return for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Since then, the Steelers have signed Metcalf to a $150 million, five-year contract extension that will earn him $30 million annually.

Ad

The Steelers' current free agency money spent covers a handful of players, but it will increase when the team adds more players for the 2025 campaign.

The Steelers have signed the following free agents so far in 2025:

1) Darius Slay (cornerback): one, year, $10 million contract

2) Mason Rudolph (quarterback): two-year, $8 million contract

3) Malik Harrison (linebacker): two-year, $10 million contract

4) Brandin Echols (cornerback): two-year contract

5) Kenneth Gainwell (running back): one-year, $1.79 million contract

6) Donald Parham Jr. (tight end): one-year, $1.17 million contract

Ad

7) Ryan McCollum (center): one-year, $1.1 million

Ad

Which NFL team has spent the most money in free agency in 2025?

According to OverTheCap, the Minnesota Vikings have spent $245.4 million since the 2025 free agency season started on March 12, making them the highest spenders in the market so far. This places them just above the New England Patriots, who have spent $238.5 million in total deal value.

Ad

The Vikings have signed OG Will Fries to a five-year, $88 million contract, DT Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million contract, and DT Javon Hargrave to a two-year, $30 million contract, among other high-profile free agency signings.

Additionally, the organization has re-signed running back Aaron Jones to a two-year, $20 million deal extension and cornerback Byron Murphy to a three-year, $66 million contract extension.

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी