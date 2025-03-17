Which team has spent the least in the 2025 NFL Free Agency window so far? All you need to know

The NFL's new league year began on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. The start of a new league year also marked the official start of free agency, where all 32 teams in the league can sign free agent players in a bid to improve their rosters for 2025.

Some NFL teams prefer to be a little more extravagant than others when it comes to free agency, with the belief that investing heavily will translate into wins when the league begins later in the year. Other sides would rather hold onto their cap space and wait for the ideal talent to emerge.

Let's see which team has spent the least since last Wednesday's opening of the free agency market.

Which NFL team has spent the least money in free agency so far in 2025?

According to OverTheCap, the Pittsburgh Steelers have spent just $30.9 million, making them the most economical team in the open market so far this year. However, the Steelers have been involved actively in the trade market this offseason, acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in return for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Since then, the Steelers have signed Metcalf to a $150 million, five-year contract extension that will earn him $30 million annually.

The Steelers' current free agency money spent covers a handful of players, but it will increase when the team adds more players for the 2025 campaign.

The Steelers have signed the following free agents so far in 2025:

1) Darius Slay (cornerback): one, year, $10 million contract

2) Mason Rudolph (quarterback): two-year, $8 million contract

3) Malik Harrison (linebacker): two-year, $10 million contract

4) Brandin Echols (cornerback): two-year contract

5) Kenneth Gainwell (running back): one-year, $1.79 million contract

6) Donald Parham Jr. (tight end): one-year, $1.17 million contract

7) Ryan McCollum (center): one-year, $1.1 million

Which NFL team has spent the most money in free agency in 2025?

According to OverTheCap, the Minnesota Vikings have spent $245.4 million since the 2025 free agency season started on March 12, making them the highest spenders in the market so far. This places them just above the New England Patriots, who have spent $238.5 million in total deal value.

The Vikings have signed OG Will Fries to a five-year, $88 million contract, DT Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million contract, and DT Javon Hargrave to a two-year, $30 million contract, among other high-profile free agency signings.

Additionally, the organization has re-signed running back Aaron Jones to a two-year, $20 million deal extension and cornerback Byron Murphy to a three-year, $66 million contract extension.

