Which Vikings players also played for Eagles? September 1 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who wore jerseys for the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Hicks is a linebacker who played for both of these teams. In his eight years in the NFL, he played four seasons for the Eagles and one for the Vikings.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 1

Hicks embarked on his NFL odyssey with the Philadelphia Eagles, selected as the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Swiftly after the draft, he inked a lucrative four-year, $2.992 million contract with the Eagles.

During his four-season tenure in Philadelphia, he made a significant impact, starting in 40 of the 43 games he played, amassing an impressive 5.0 sacks, 254 tackles, 14 QB Hits, 6 fumbles recovered, and 19 passes defended.

In 2019, Jordan Hicks ventured westward, signing a substantial four-year, $34 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. His three seasons with the Cardinals showcased his prowess, as he started in all 49 games, contributing 5.5 sacks, 384 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumbles recovered to the team's defensive arsenal.

The year 2022 brought a new chapter in Hicks' career as he donned the purple and gold of the Minnesota Vikings. Inking a two-year, $10 million contract, he made an immediate impact, starting in 17 games during the last season, and tallying 3.0 sacks, 129 tackles, and 4 QB Hits. As we look ahead to 2023, Akiem Hicks is poised to embark on his ninth NFL season, continuing his remarkable journey with the Vikings.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 1 solutions

With the inclusion of Jordan Hicks, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for September 1:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers - Eugene Robinson Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers - Deion Sanders Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings - Laquon Treadwell Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers - Reggie White Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers - Ricky Watters Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Hicks Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers - Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers - Joe Montana Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings - Jerick McKinnon