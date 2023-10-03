Who are the 5 highest-paid New York Giants players in 2023? Ranking the likes of Daniel Jones, Darren Waller and company

The New York Giants are a proud NFL franchise with a couple of Super Bowls in their trophy case. Thus, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the franchise has an array of well-paid stars on its roster.

Here's a look at the team's five best-paid players as well as the five least-paid players. The Giants have postseason aspirations in 2023; it's only fitting that they pay their players adequately to go for glory.

Top five highest-paid New York Giants players this year

#5, Darren Waller, tight end, $17,000,000 per year

The former Las Vegas Raiders pass catcher is one of the NFL's best tight ends when healthy. Thus, there was a lot of fanfare in New York when the Giants signed him on a three-year $51,000,000 before the season.

The addition of Darren Waller should give franchise quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon to throw to.

#4, Leonard Williams, defensive end, $21,000,000 per year

Leonard Williams has spent the entirety of his NFL career in New York. The one-time Pro Bowler started his career with the Jets before making the move to the Giants in 2019.

Williams is on a three-year $63,000,000 contract, which amounts to $21,000,000 per year. His contract includes $45 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $22.50 million.

#3, Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle, $21,875,000 per year

Giants starting nose tackle Dexter Lawrence was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in the 2022 NFL season. The Clemson Tigers alum proved his worth in 2022 and was rewarded with a four-year $87,500,000 contract. That amounts to $21,875,000 per year and makes him the third-best-paid player on the franchise.

#2, Andrew Thomas, tackle, $23,500,000 per year

Giants tackle Andrew Thomas is starting QB Daniel Jones' biggest protector on the gridiron. Thus, it's only natural that he be the team's second-best-paid player.

The 2022 All-Pro selection is on a five–year, $117.5 million contract, which totals $23,500,000 per season. Furthermore, Thomas was guaranteed $67 million guaranteed at signing. His guaranteed signing fee is the highest among offensive linemen in NFL history.

#1, Daniel Jones, quarterback, $40,000,000 per year

Quarterbacks earn the big bucks, and Danny Dimes is no different. Daniel Jones had a breakout year in 2022, leading the Giants to the playoffs through skill and will.

Thus, it wasn't much of a surprise when he inked a massive four-year, $160 million contract extension. Some might not like it, but this contract is essentially the Giants reiterating the faith that they have in their QB for the present and future.

Top five lowest-paid New York Giants players in 2023

#5, Nick McCloud, cornerback, $882,500 per year

Giants defensive back Nick McCloud is on a two-year $1,765,000 contract that expires in 2024. McCloud earns an average of $882,500 and is the franchise's lowest-paid defensive back.

#4, Cameron Brown, linebacker, $873,341 per year

Cameron Brown is at the bottom of the linebacker depth chart, and he earns just as much. He's on a four-year, $3,493,364 that expires in 2024. That amounts to $873,341 per year for the seasoned vet.

#3, Isaiah Hodgins, wide receiver, $870,000 per year

Isiah Hodgins is the lowest-paid wide receiver on the New York Giants. Thomas earns $870,000 per year.

#2, Carter Coughlin, outside linebacker, $851,286 per year

Carter Coughlin is the lowest-paid OLB on the New York Giants and the second-lowest earner on the franchise.

#1, Lawrence Cager, tight end, $787,500 per year

Backup TE Lawrence Cager is the lowest-paid player on the 2023 roster. Cager is inked to a two-year $1,575,000 deal that amounts to $787,500 per year.

How much does Giants coach Brian Daboll make in a year?

According to reports, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll makes around $2 million to $4 million annually with the franchise.

The reigning NFL Coach of the Year signed a five-year deal to become New York's coach in 2022. It is his first head coach role in the NFL, and that's why he's earning a modest sum compared to his peers. You can be sure that his next extension will put him in the upper echelon of high-earning coaches.