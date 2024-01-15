Who is Aaron Jones’ twin brother Alvin? All about Packers RB’s family

Alvin Jones is a professional football player and the twin brother of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. Alvin Jones comes from a disciplined household; his dad is an army veteran, while his mom is a military veteran.

Alvin Jones is a decent football player in his own right, but his career has yet to take off like that of his twin brother. This article will examine Alvin's football career and what he's been up to lately. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Alvin Jones' college football career

UTEP recruited Alvin Jones after a successful high school football career with Burges High School. Jones played the linebacker position for UTEP during his collegiate football career.

He joined UTEP for the 2013 college football season and promptly redshirted to begin his college football career.

Following his first year in college, Jones was pumped to start his freshman season at UTEP. The Savannah, Georgia native was impressive in his true collegiate debut season, starting 12 out of the 13 games he played. Jones ranked second on the defense with 55 tackles, added 9.0 tackles for loss, and stuffed the stat sheet with 1.5 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, and four quarterback hurries.

Jones was more impressive in his senior year, playing and starting all 12 games. The future NFL player led the team with 93 tackles. He also added 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two safeties for good measure. The highlight of Jones' season was setting the record for most tackles for a UTEP defensive player since the 2012 campaign.

During his junior year, Alvin Jones dealt with niggling injuries. These injuries forced the star linebacker to play in a career-low ten games (eight starts) for the season. However, Jones still leads his team with 93 tackles, sacks, and other key statistical categories. Furthermore, Jones was selected to the All-Conference USA second team at the end of the season. Jones had cracked the UTEP all-time top 10 list in sacks at the end of the year.

Jones entered the 2017 collegiate football season knowing it would be the last of his college career. Jones started 11 games and came off the bench in the other. The star linebacker led the team and ranked tied for sixth in Conference USA with a career-high 102 tackles. Jones also earned All-C-USA honorable mention with 47 solo stops and a staggering 8.5 tackles per game. Jones declared for the 2018 NFL Draft after completing his senior year.

Alvin Jones is one of the best defensive players that UTEP has had in the 21st century. The versatile linebacker's 343 career tackles are the second most at UTEP since the 2000 season. Jones' 40.0 career tackles for loss ranks third in program history. His 15.0 sacks are tied for fourth in school history, while his 14.5 tackles for loss in 2015 are tied for ninth on the program's single-season list.

The future NFL player ended his collegiate career with a slew of personal accolades such as a 2017 All-Conference USA Honorable Mention, 2017 Dave Campbell's Preseason All-Texas First Team honors, 2017 All-C-USA Preseason Team honors, and a spot on the 2017 Athlon Sports Preseason All-C-USA Second Team.

Alvin Jones' NFL career

After completing a successful college football career, Alvin Jones put his hat on in the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he went undrafted in that year's ceremony. Thankfully, the Baltimore Ravens promptly signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Jones spent his time in Baltimore alternating between the practice squad and the main team. Furthermore, he spent a lot of time on injured reserve due to niggling injuries. The Ravens officially released Jones with an injury settlement on September 10, 2019. He hasn't been on an NFL roster since and remains a free agent at the time of writing.