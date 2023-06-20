Who are Aaron Rodgers' brothers, Jordan and Luke? Jets QB's family tree explored

New York Jets QB, Aaron Rodgers, is one of the best players in the NFL. The four-time MVP is also one of the more colorful shot callers in the game today. It isn't unusual to see Aaron's off-the-field activities get more press than he does on the Gridiron.

The league opener is a couple of months away, so we will look at Aaron's personal life. In this piece, we will shine a light on his two brothers, Jordan and Luke Rodgers.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan Rodgers?

Jordan Rodgers is the younger brother of NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. Jordan is also a football player, and he played for three different teams throughout his time in the NFL. He suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2013 to 2014, and the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

Following his spell in the NFL, Jordan was a contestant on the Season 12 of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2016 and concluded in August 2016.

Jordan proposed to the 12th season's bachelorette - real estate developer Jojo Fletcher during the show. Jordan and Jojo got engaged once more in August 2019. They rescheduled their June 2020 wedding for a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' brother, Luke Rodgers?

Luke Rodgers is the eldest brother. He has been married to Aimee Wathen since 2019. Luke has founded a sports merchandise company called Pro Merch. He has also appeared in sports podcasts and contributed as an NFL Insider. Luke has criticized Aaron's performances as an NFL insider for 247 Sports. He also has a sports merchandise company and dabbles in football analysis.

Are Aaron Rodgers and his brothers close?

All the brothers grew up together, but Aaron Rodgers has been distant from his family and especially his brothers, for a long time. Aaron's success might have strained the relationship between the brothers. The strained relationship first came to the limelight in 'The Bachelorette' when Jordan disclosed the strained relationship to Jojo Fletcher with the remark that Aaron would not be present for their wedding. Jordan stated that he did not feel ill about his brother but was not close to him either.

Luke Rodgers has also been critical of Aaron's involvement in the family and the distance between them. Luke is close to Jordan Rodgers, and Jordan was even the best man at Luke's wedding.

