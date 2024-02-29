Why is Jerry Jones getting sued? Meet Alexandra Davis, 27-year old woman who filed lawsuit against Cowboys owner

A lawsuit was filed against Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, by Alexandra Davis two years ago. The woman, who is 27 years old, launched a legal action against Jones, asserting that she is Jones' daughter.

The court has now ordered Jones to submit a DNA test that will prove the legitimacy of the lawsuit that Davis has filed. In addition, last year the woman filed a lawsuit against Jones for defamation citing the statements that were made about her after the lawsuit was filed.

Who is Alexandra Davis?

Alexandra Davis is a congressional aide who works for Republican Representative Ronny Jackson of Amarillo, Texas. Davis, who lives in Washington, D.C., sued Jerry Jones, claiming he paid her and her mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, $375,000 to keep quiet about their relationship, which began in 1995.

After Jones was ordered by the court to submit DNA, Davis' lawyer Kris Hayer said:

“Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law.”

Alexandra Davis grew up in North Texas, and she and her mother were known as Cindy and Alex, who appeared on the third season of the Dallas reality TV show Big Rich Texas. The pair were newcomers to the reality show's final season, where Davis' mother was introduced as a single mother.

In the lawsuit that was filed in 2022, Davis, who was 25 years old then said that she has lived her life:

"Fatherless and in secret and in fear that if she should tell anyone who her father was, she and her mother would lose financial support, or worse.”

Jerry Jones' net worth in 2024

In 2024, Jerry Jones is worth $13 billion. He bought the Dallas Cowboys on February 29, 1989, for $140 million and the team is now worth $9 billion as per figures from last year.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the lawsuit, as the DNA test could go a long way in favor of Alexandra Davis, forcing Jones to pay a large sum of money to her.