Who is Amanda Sauer? XFL referee makes history as first publicly out football official

Amanda Sauer did not set out to make history but has done some as the XFL official is the first publicly out official. She is also the first publicly out official in any football league. Sauer initially started working for the Alliance of American Football (AAF) as a center judge prior to working in the XFL.

She journeyed into officiating while watching a high school football game with her daughters. She observed a missed call by the officials in that game, a block. Sauer made sure to let those officials while in the stands.

Someone in attendance at the game who heard Amanda Sauer told her to go to some officiating meetings, which she did. In Westchester County, New York, she started going to meetings to become a high school referee. A women’s clinic for officials there helped her see that officiating football was her passion.

During an officiating clinic she was attending in Staten Island, she was introduced to Sarah Thomas, the first female official in NFL history. Speaking about her journey, Sauer said:

“Sarah paved the way. She introduced me to Gerald Austin and we absolutely hit it off."

Austin is a former NFL referee and was the supervisor of officials for Conference USA from 2001 to 2021. After meeting with Sauer, Austin hired her to work for Conference USA, and from there she transitioned to the Mid-American Conference and later the Big Ten Conference. She became the first female referee in a Division I game when Morgan State visited Rutgers in 2017

Without question, Amanda Sauer is marking the way for women, who are underrepresented in officiating.

Is Amanda Sauer married?

Sauer married Michelle Cook in June 2018. Cook was a teacher to Sauer's daughter. The couple shared a love for the game of football. Cook was in the Women's Football Alliance for the Pittsburgh Passion when tying the knot with Sauer. However, it is reported that the pair are divorced.

The XFL official was previously married to Peter Sauer, a former player for the Stanford Cardinal basketball team. At the age of 35, Peter suddenly passed away after collapsing during a pick-up basketball game. They had just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary prior to his passing.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Football Zebras and H/T Sportskeeda.

