XFL Rules: 3 biggest differences NFL should adopt 

The XFL has started with a bang and is satiating fans' urge as the NFL enters its offseason. Obviously, the NFL is a sporting behemoth and the most-watched league in the United States, while the XFL is an upstart hoping to create a new order.

To stand out from the competition, the XFL has announced a host of rule changes that have made the game even more exciting. The NFL should definitely take a look at some of the changes and consider bringing them into the league.

XFL rules that would make NFL better

Here are three of them:

#1 Forward pass

The XFL allows two forward passes as long as the first forward pass has been received behind the line of scrimmage. That's something the NFL should seek to employ, as it allows only one forward pass per snap. Allowing that would open up the game, as the point of attack won't only be the quarterback.

Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 @footballzebras XFL will allow a double forward pass as long as the first pass is behind the line of scrimmage. Third forward pass will be illegal.

XFL will allow a double forward pass as long as the first pass is behind the line of scrimmage. Third forward pass will be illegal. https://t.co/llEPbPUp2G

In fact, another idea that could be explored is that behind the line of scrimmage one can throw any number of passes. Only when the ball passes the line of scrimmage does the play have to be lateral.

That would allow multiple points of attack, open up the offense and ask the defense to cover the entire offensive backfield.

#2 Extra points

Let's be honest. When a player misses an extra-point conversion, it makes news and not when he scores them. Such a phenomenon is fundamentally antithetical to the idea of competitive sports.

The XFL has modified the extra-point rules to only run and pass plays that are allowed after a touchdown is scored. By removing the kicking element, it makes it more like any other competitive snap.

It also has a tiered system of scoring depending on from where the offense chooses to convert: 2-yard line = one point; 5-yard line = two points; 10-yard line = three points.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The XFL is wild. San Antonio was up 15-3 with 1:30 left. They lost 18-15. How?



TD makes it 15-9



A 3-point (!) conversion (from the 10) makes it 15-12.



Convert a 4th & 15 instead of an onside kick to get the ball back



Another TD makes it 18-15



Madness.

The XFL is wild. San Antonio was up 15-3 with 1:30 left. They lost 18-15. How?TD makes it 15-9A 3-point (!) conversion (from the 10) makes it 15-12.Convert a 4th & 15 instead of an onside kick to get the ball backAnother TD makes it 18-15Madness.https://t.co/sAzzZl7Dnm

Bringing such a rule would make the NFL interesting instead of having the charade of going through a process where the conversion works most of the time.

#3 Video replay

Video replays in the NFL should be more like the XFL. The XFL seems to have borrowed from rugby union and rugby league in this regard, where video match officials deliberate the process with the referee. Due to the open conversation, the viewer is always aware of why a decision is reached.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing



Dean Blandino, the XFL VP of officiating and rules innovation, relays a review ruling to the ref. 🦓 A look at the XFL Command Center and replay system on the ESPN broadcast.Dean Blandino, the XFL VP of officiating and rules innovation, relays a review ruling to the ref. A look at the XFL Command Center and replay system on the ESPN broadcast. Dean Blandino, the XFL VP of officiating and rules innovation, relays a review ruling to the ref. 🏈📺🦓 https://t.co/VPiNQNedgJ

Introducing this openness to the NFL would make it more open to fans. With referees being increasingly questioned, it would be a welcome addition.

