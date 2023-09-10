Who are the announcers for Patriots vs. Eagles on CBS? All you need to know about NFL Week 1 game coverage 

The New England Patriots will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Patriots vs. Eagles game, which will be broadcast live on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will report on the game from the sidelines.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Romo will provide color commentary for the game.

Patriots vs. Eagles injury report

Jalen Hurts will start as quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL seas

The New England Patriots will be without Jack Jones for their Week 1 game of the 2023 season. The defensive back has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The hosts have listed Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), Cole Strange (knee), Michael Onwenu (ankle), DeVante Parker (knee) and Matt Coral (Nir - personal) as questionable.

Mac Jones will start as quarterback for the hosts. The 25-year-old has a lot to prove this season and will be eager to get his team off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have no major injury problems heading into Sunday's game. Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich were limited in practice due to illness, but the duo should be ready to feature against the Patriots.

Jalen Hurts will lead the offense for the Eagles. The quarterback took Philadelphia to the Super Bowl last year after an incredible start to the season. He will be hoping to start the 2023 season with a win.

NFL Week 1: Where to watch Patriots vs. Eagles?

The New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles game will be telecast live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10.

In Philadelphia, the game will be broadcast locally on KYW-TV. Fans in New England can watch the game on local channel WBZ-TV.

Fans without access to cable can watch the game live on NFL Plus, Fubo TV and Paramount Plus.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will emerge victorious in Week 1 of the 2023 season.