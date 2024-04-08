Who is Arlington Renegades head coach Bob Stoops? Coaching career of UFL 2024 team's HC explored

Arlington Renegades coach Bob Stoops has had a poor start in the 2024 UFL season. His XFL conference team is yet to win a game in the newly-formed league. It previously lost to the Birmingham Stallions and St. Louis Battlehawks in the opening two weeks.

As the Renegades are the only winless team in the XFL conference after Week 2, fans have been curious to learn about Stoops.

Stoops was born on Sept. 9, 1960, to Ron Sr. and Evelyn Stoops in Youngstown, Ohio. He has three brothers and two sisters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stoops attended Cardinal Mooney High School, where he gathered interest in football. He committed to Iowa and played as a defensive back for four seasons from 1979 to 1982.

Although Stoops declared for the 1983 NFL draft, he went undrafted. The same year, he took up a position as a graduate assistant on the Iowa football team, before being promoted to assistant in 1985.

Stoops served as an assistant at Kent State for one year in 1988 before taking up the role as the defensive backs coach at Kansas State the following year. From 1991 to 1995, he was the co-defensive coordinator for the Jayhawks.

Stoops was Florida's defensive coordinator/assistant coach from 1996 to 1998.

Stoops got his first head coaching job at Oklahoma in 1999. He first served as the Sooners' coach for 18 years, winning the national championship in 2000. He also won 12 Big Ten championships before leaving his post in 2016.

In 2020, Stoops took up the coaching job for the Dallas Renegades (now known as Arlington Renegades). He returned to Oklahoma for one season as the interim head coach in 2021.

In 2023, Stoops returned as the coach for the Renegades in the XFL and led them to their maiden title. He is still coaching the team, which plays in the UFL.

Stoops had a 191-48 record in the regular season across 19 years as a coach at Oklahoma. He had a 6-9 record in the XFL regular season and two wins in the postseason.

A glance into Bob Stoops' personal life

Dallas Renegades vs. Seattle Dragons

Bob Stoops married his longtime partner Carol in July 1988. The couple met at the University of Iowa.

Bob and Carol have three children: a daughter, Mackenzie, who graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and twin sons, Isaac and Drake.