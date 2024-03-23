Who attended Michigan's pro day? NFL personnel flock at Ann Arbor as J.J. McCarthy's draft stock rises

Michigan's Pro Day felt like a Pro Bowl game, with all the NFL personnel in attendance. This shouldn't be a surprise, as the Wolverines had a record 18 players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine.

Here's a look at the NFL personnel that attended the Michigan Pro Day:

General Managers: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders

Head coaches: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders

Offensive Coordinators: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Commanders

Defensive Coordinators: Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive backs coach: Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive linemen coaches: Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints

Linebackers coach: Seattle Seahawks

Offensive linemen coaches: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks

Quarterbacks coaches: Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and New England Patriots

Tight ends coaches: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets

Wide receivers coach: Chicago Bears

How did J.J. McCarthy perform at Michigan's Pro Day?

According to numerous reports, J.J. McCarthy had a solid showing at Michigan's Pro Day. The University of Michigan alumni had some great reads and found familiar targets at the Wolverines' training facility.

McCarthy was the star attraction at an event featuring 18 players invited to this year's NFL Combine. Most NFL personnel were there for him, and he didn't disappoint. McCarthy has undoubtedly done his early draft chances a world of good.

J.J. McCarthy's 2024 NFL Draft Projection

J.J. McCarthy's draft stock has risen even before Michigan's Pro Day. It all started with his stellar performance at the NFL Combine and his professional caliber measurements taken at the scouting showcase.

Most draft boards have McCarthy selected in the top 10 or 15 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Three teams: the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders look in pole position to select the modern Michigan legend.

One thing's for sure: it's doubtful that McCarthy will experience a Will Levis-type slide in the 2024 NFL Draft.