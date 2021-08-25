Who is the best team captain to pick in Madden 22?

Madden 22 is now available for purchase both as a hard copy and digitally. Players can now begin their season with one of the more popular game modes with Madden Ultimate Team.

For those who are new to Madden, MUT is a game mode where you build a fantasy team by obtaining player cards through challenges, collectables, purchases, and trading with players online.

With Madden 22's MUT, the first step in starting your season is to select your team captain. Team captains have additional benefits to them: boosting team chemistry as you build your roster and giving you an 85 overall player that can be upgraded to an 89.

In Madden 22, there are four former NFL players to choose from: 2005 MVP Seattle Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander, Hall of Fame AFL WR Lance Alworth, Hall of Fame LE Jack Youngblood, and Super Bowl champion SS John Lynch (now GM for the San Francisco 49ers).

So who is the best option for captain in Madden 22?

Best team captain in MUT in Madden 22

Shaun Alexander

Seattle Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander Madden 22

RB Shaun Alexander is more of a temporary pick on your roster, as players usually go for better RBs with a specialty that fits their theme: power runner, receiver, or speed. Alexander is a good all-around RB but has a ceiling of 89. RB tends to be the most important position in MUT.

Lance Alworth

At his top-rating of 89, his 88 speed rating is pretty good and similar to some of the fastest NFL players. His speciality is route-runner. Paired with his speed, Alworth is a team captain in Madden 22 that you can get a lot out of as you improve and build your team.

Jack Youngblood

If you’re into Madden Ultimate Team, i really hope you guys are doing your solo challenges. Got my first XFactor Superstar in Madden 22 just doing solos ALONE. Welcome to the team, Jack Youngblood. BTW, this is no money spent 😌 #BDT pic.twitter.com/u35h2tjyVk — BDT (@reggieBDTGaming) August 19, 2021

Jack Youngblood is a solid player to place at LE. Gamers usually upgrade RB, WR, and QB the most often and Youngblood can be a quality team captain and starter for awhile. He has an 85 in strength, 85 tackle rating, and 86 power move rating as an 85 overall player. When you max him out in Madden 22 at 89, he is an above-average LE who is great against the run.

John Lynch

"His play changed the dynamics of the safety position."



John Lynch impacted the game in a way never seen before. pic.twitter.com/KtNsg8Nj30 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2019

John Lynch is one of the best safeties in MUT. His 86 speed rating isn't elite, but he can be a great player until you acquire the top-rated player. The Madden Ultimate Champion in Madden 22 is SS Kam Chancellor, who is obtainable by grinding out some challenges for collectibles and by leveling up. You can run with Lynch as you work on getting Chancellor.

Verdict

RB Shaun Alexander is a short-term option that many will have no need for early on in Madden 22. Lance Alworth is a similar type of team captain. Jack Youngblood can be a long-term starter/backup but most people prefer pass-rushers at DE. That makes John Lynch the best team captain to select in Madden 22.

Even though Kam Chancellor is the better player to gain and is easily obtainable, John Lynch's chemistry bonus improves Chancellor and himself. You can start both at safety and have a solid secondary. It's hard to go with an offensive player since people tend to be more picky.

Edited by Diptanil Roy