Who should Bills pick at #30 in 2025 NFL Draft? 5 options for Brandon Beane to consider 

Brandon Beane has an MVP quarterback on his roster going into 2025. However, while the quarterback is the most important position in football, Beane has a sea of other places to build his roster around.

Free agency and trades are always options, but the NFL Draft is usually where teams grow the most consistently and for the longest time. As such, it is imperative for Beane to handle his top pick with care. Here are five options that Beane could potentially use his first-round draft pick for.

Options for Brandon Beane to consider in 2025 NFL Draft

#1 - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka at 2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Josh Allen won the MVP, but it was because of the lack of receivers around him. Sure, there were some productive moments, but the team lacks a bona fide franchise guy like the one they had with Stefon Diggs. Adding Emeka Egbuka brings as much playoff experience as one could hope for out of a rookie.

Egbuka won the National Championship this year, so he knows what it takes to beat out others in playoff situations. Brandon Beane's Bills need every bit of playoff experience they can get.

#2 - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State University

Kyle Williams at Washington State v Oregon State - Source: Getty

If Egbuka isn't available, Kyle Williams might be another decent option for Brandon Beane at 30. The Washington State product logged nearly 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final college season. Both of those numbers led Washington State University's conference, Pac-12.

#3 - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams at 2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

At 30th overall, the Bills will need some backup options on defense if the receivers are taken. Tyleik Williams brings college playoff experience and National Championship-winning knowledge to Brandon Beane's Bills. The team needs a boost up front, and Williams would offer that.

#4 - Jack Bech, WR, Texas Christian

Jack Bech at NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Jack Bech is coming off the best season of his career and capped it off with a buzzer-beater touchdown in the Senior Bowl. Bech earned 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last season. At this point, the hype for Bech might be at the highest it has been in his career. The question is whether he can keep the momentum going.

#5 - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel at East Carolina at Michigan - Source: Getty

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft 4.0 predicted Revel to be selected near the end of the first round. However, the Bills might want to consider trading up to get him if some of their top-priority players are off the board.

Revel played in just three games last season, but he logged two interceptions and 50 yards on their returns, per Sports Reference. If Revel can stay healthy in the NFL, Brandon Beane might have a steal on his hands.

