Who is Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz? Coaching career of UFL 2024 team's HC explored

Skip Holtz is a decorated collegiate football head coach and the current coach of the UFL team, Birmingham Stallions. Holtz has guided the Stallions to back-to-back USFL Championships and will look to lead them to UFL glory in the inaugural season of the premier Spring Football League.

Skip Holtz has been around for some time and has quite the resume, as both an assistant coach and head coach at various levels. In this article, we explore his coaching career leading up to the present day. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What teams has Skip Holtz coached?

Skip Holtz started coaching in 1987 when he joined Florida State as a graduate assistant.

He occupied the role for two seasons before getting the wide receivers coach job at Colorado State. Holtz took the opportunity and was with Colorado State for the 1989 college football season before leaving at the end of the season.

Holtz's next job was with Notre Dame, where he served as the wide receivers coach. He earned a promotion to the offensive coordinator position for the 1992 college football season, which he held until he departed from Notre Dame in 1993.

Holtz's next role was with Connecticut, where he was appointed the head coach ahead of the 1994 college football season. He was with Connecticut for four years and won the Atlantic 10 New England Division in his last year.

Holtz departed from Connecticut following the 1998 season but wasn't without a job for too long. He was appointed the assistant head coach at South Carolina University in 1999 and stayed until 2003. That was his last non-head coach gig at the collegiate football level.

After departing from South Carolina in 2004, Skip Holtz accepted the head coach gig at East Carolina. In 2008, he won one C-USA title and one C-USA East Division chip with East Carolina before departing the program after the 2008 college football season.

Holtz spent the rest of his collegiate coaching career with South Florida and later Louisiana Tech. He added three C-USA West Division titles to his resume and was named the C-USA Coach of the Year in 2016.

Expand Tweet

Skip Holtz always aspired to coach professional football players and got his wish in 2022 when he was appointed the Birmingham Stallions head coach. He was appointed in a Bill Belichick-type capacity, as he was the head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and general manager at the same time.

Holtz has been almost flawless in the pros, leading the Stallions to two USFL Championships and earning the 2023 USFL Coach of the Year Award. His next task is to win the inaugural United Football League and become the most successful Spring Football League head coach of all time.