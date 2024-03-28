United Football League 2024 tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details

The first season of the United Football League is just a couple of days away, and the Spring Football League is already trending on social media. This is probably because American football fans have been starved of action since February, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

This article will explore ticketing for the UFL, where to buy tickets, ticket prices, and more essential details about UFL 2024.

Where to buy United Football League tickets in 2024

The United Football League amalgamates the two biggest Spring Football Leagues, the USFL and XFL. It's set to begin on March 30, 2024, with a game between the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions.

Tickets for that game and other UFL matchups can be bought from Ticketmaster at a rate of $22.00 to $24.00. It all depends on the type of seat that you're looking for.

When does UFL 2024 season start?

Season 1 of the United Football League starts on March 30, 2024, with an intriguing doubleheader. Fans can savor a game between the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades and another between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Michigan Panthers.

Here's a look at Week 1 action in UFL 2024:

Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades

Date: March 30, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Michigan Panthers

Date: March 30, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

D.C. Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Date: March 31, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks

Date: March 31, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

How to watch UFL 2024 season?

Viewers interested in catching a glimpse of UFL 2024 can watch it on ESPN and FOX or affiliated channels such as FS1 or ESPN2. Furthermore, you can still live stream the UFL 2024 matches via streaming options if you don't have cable.

These streaming options include, but aren't limited to, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. Each platform has free trials, so you can sample numerous platforms before making an informed decision.

Furthermore, ESPN and FOX hold the television rights for the United Football League. Both broadcasting giants previously held the rights to the disbanded XFL and USFL.

During the season, ESPN will have a weekly multi-platform post-game show dedicated to season 1 of the USFL. Furthermore, audio simulcasts will be available via ESPN Xtra and Fox Sports Radio.