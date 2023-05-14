Who is Bob Stoops' wife, Carol Stoops? Renegades head coach's personal life explored

Carol Stoops is the wife of College Football Hall of Famer head coach Bob Stoops. She has been married to the Oklahoma Sooners icon for decades and is his rock.

Stoops has been doing a fantastic job with the XFL Championship winners, the Arlington Renegades, so it's the perfect time to shine a light on his significant other. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at Mrs Stoops.

Oklahoma Sooners @OU_Athletics Great turnout for the @UofOklahoma 2017 Homecoming Parade, led by Coach Bob Stoops and Carol Stoops as the Parade Marshals! Great turnout for the @UofOklahoma 2017 Homecoming Parade, led by Coach Bob Stoops and Carol Stoops as the Parade Marshals! https://t.co/L0pynrtMQv

Who is Carol Stoops?

Carol Stoops was born on May 23, 1964, in Cresco, Iowa, United States of America. She majored in elementary education at the University of Iowa, USA.

Carol met her future husband, Bob, near the conclusion of her first year there. She recalls talking to her mother about him and even hinting that she could marry him one day.

As regards her professional life, she was employed as an independent national director of Mary Kay Incorporated, a cosmetics company. Her first career role was as a math teacher, but she began working for Mary Kay in 1991.

It was initially part-time, and a friend convinced her to take the job. She became an independent sales director two years later. However, Carol retired from her Mary Kay position in 2015.

Do Carol Stoops and Bob Stoops have children?

Bob Stoops has a loving family

Yes, Carol Stoops and Bob Stoops have children; they have three bundles of joy. The oldest one is their daughter, and the other two are twin boys.

Their daughter is Mackenzie Stoops, and she attended the University of Oklahoma. The twin sons of the household also participated at the University of Oklahoma, with one of them being a star wide receiver on the current Sooners team.

He goes by the name Drake Stoops and is a vital member of the Oklahoma Sooners. Drake has been a member of the Sooners for five seasons, and he started 10 games out of 13 in the 2022 College Football season.

Drake was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree. He tied for second on the team with 39 catches and totalled 393 receiving yards and three TDs.

It remains to be seen whether Drake Stoops makes the NFL, but one thing's for sure, he has made his mom and dad proud with his sporting and academic successes.

