Who is Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend, Rochelle Searight? All about 49ers WR's personal life

Rochelle Searight and Brandon Aiyuk are one of San Francisco's top couples. They have been together since 2018 when both of them were teenagers.

They've come a long way since then, and both are thriving in their chosen career paths. Ahead of a crucial next few months for Brandon Aiyuk, let's look at his partner, Rochelle Searight. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Rochelle Searight?

Rochelle Searight is a social media influencer and cosmetologist. She shares beauty tips and tricks on her social media handles and chronicles the life of an NFL player's partner on the platforms.

Searight has a substantial following on social media, with the cosmologist having over 20,000 followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she has over 34,000 subscribers on YouTube, where she posts long-form vlogs about her personal life.

Searight has been with Aiyuk since 2018, when he caught passes at Arizona State University. Brandon Aiyuk was a key player for the team and was selected by the 49ers in round one of the 2020 Draft.

Searight didn't hesitate to pack her bags and join Aiyuk in California. She's now one of the most visible player's partners on the San Francisco 49ers alongside the partners of George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

Rochelle Searight and Brandon Aiyuk have a son together

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy in 2020, Aiyuk's first season as a professional football player. Searight chronicled her pregnancy on social media, sharing the couple's progress during the months leading up to the delivery.

Searight and Aiyuk safely welcomed their son, Braylon, into the world on Sept. 7, 2020. These days, Braylon makes regular cameos in his mom's TikTok videos. He looks set to follow in his athletic dad's footsteps, as he has been recorded playing soccer, basketball and American football at a young age.

Searight, being Aiyuk's biggest fan, could look forward to the contract saga surrounding her significant other to reach a favorable conclusion.