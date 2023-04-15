Who are Bryan Bresee’s parents? All you need to know about top 2023 DT prospect’s family

Clemson Tigers defensive stud Bryan Bresee is one of the best defensive prospects in the country, and he's likely going to be in the NFL at the end of the month. Bresee has been a gem on the defensive side of the ball for quite some time. He was America's top recruit in the 2020 class.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Bryan Bresee had super supportive parents growing up, which helped improve his talents significantly. His parents were both into sports during their heyday, so that passion was passed down to Bryan.

Here, we will be shining the light on Bryan Bresee's parents, a couple about to see their son drafted into the NFL.

Who is Bryan Bresee's father?

Bryan's dad is Richard Bresee. He hails from Urbana, Maryland. He was a college-level athlete who played football at James Madison University in Virginia. Richard’s love of football has significantly influenced his son Bryan's football career. He has been an active part of Bryan's football journey and is pivotal in his college selection and placement.

Richard now works in property management, where he is responsible for about 450 commercial and residential properties in the southern Maryland and DC areas.

Who is Bryan Bresee's mother?

Bresee's mom is Meghan Flynn Bresee, Bryan's backbone and the matriarch of the Bresee household. Just like her husband, Megan has a background in sports. She played college basketball for three years (1992-1995).

She attended Frederick Community College in Maryland and was part of their women’s basketball team. In 1992, the team won the Maryland Junior Championship. She made the All-American team two years in a row (1992 and 1993).

Following her college graduation, she obtained her practical nursing license in 1995, and she practices to this day. Her dedication and passion have helped shape Bryan Bresee and his sisters (Ella, Bailey, and Kendall) to be whatever they want to be in life.

How did Bryan Bresee perform in college?

Bresee was awesome in college, He represented the Clemson Tigers with great distinction. Bresee was an elite prospect from day one, and he never had to sit out a season through the customary red-shirt practice.

His first season with the Clemson Tigers saw him nearly win a National Championship, but alas, Bresee and the Tigers came up short. He still put up a stat line of 23 total tackles, two pass deflections, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Interestingly, his first season was his best regarding raw statistics, as the entire Clemson Tigers program regressed slightly in 2021 and 2022. They didn't make the National Championship game again, despite having one of the best defensive units in the country.

Bresee ended his last season with the Tigers with 15 tackles, one pass deflection, and 3.5 sacks. He will be hoping that NFL teams can ignore the slight dip in personal stats and select him in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

