Who is Bryce Thompson? All you need to know about new Dolphins DB who had a standout XFL season

Bryce Thompson was one of a couple of NFL hopefuls that balled out in the 2023 iteration of the XFL, and he's on his way to the Miami Dolphins Training Camp. For those that aren't aware, this isn't Thompson's first rodeo, as the Tennessee Volunteers alum once appeared on another franchise's practice squad. However, it didn't pan out back then.

Thompson has another chance to make the big leagues, and it's clear that he's a more experienced football player.

Who is Bryce Thompson?

Bryce Thompson is a professional football player who plays the Gridiron defensive back position. Thompson first caught national attention as a member of the Tennessee Volunteers from 2018–20. He started in 10 games out of 12 in his rookie season, finishing with the best grade of any freshman CB in the country, with three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Thompson put up a stat line of 36 tackles, two picks, one forced fumble, and one recovery. Thompson had a similar impact in his sophomore year, putting up a stat line of three interceptions, 32 tackles and a sack. His final season in college saw him partake in 10 games, and he had the best year of his college career. At the end of the year, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Thompson was not selected in the 2021 Draft, though he was signed by the New Orleans Saints immediately after the draft was concluded. He was in and out of the Saints for the entirety of his rookie season, only making one appearance for the season, which happened to be a week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints eventually waived him on Nov. 19, 2022. He signed a deal with the Seattle Sea Dragons after his release to play in the 2023 XFL.

How did Bryce Thompson perform in the 2023 XFL season?

Bryce Thompson played in all 10 regular-season fixtures for the Sea Dragons in the 2023 XFL season. Thompson ended the season with a stellar stat line consisting of the third-most solo tackles (21) and the fifth-most total tackles (34) on the Sea Dragons squad.

He also snagged two picks for the year, the most notable being a critical one in the fourth quarter of the first game against QB threat Jordan Ta'amu and eventual XFL finalists, the D.C. Defenders.

The Sea Dragons ended with a final regular-season 7-3 record but lost to the Defenders in the semifinals of the playoffs. Thompson hopes he cracks the Miami Dolphins roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season and finally lives his dream of having a steady role in the NFL.

