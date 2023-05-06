How many XFL players have been invited by NFL teams? List of players explored

The 2023 XFL regular season is done and dusted, and fans of the spring football league can look back with pride. The 2023 season was a resounding success, as NFL fans witnessed an exciting and refreshing brand of football.

The regular season is over, and two teams will battle for the Championship. Those teams are the Arlington Renegades and the D.C. Defenders, and the big game is on May 12, 2023, in San Antonio.

With the regular season in the books, current stars will be looking for a new place to showcase their football skills. What better place to do that than on the NFL Gridiron? So, in anticipation of the 2023 Championship Game, let's look at the players that have earned themselves a training camp invite ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

XFL players that have received invites from NFL teams in 2023

Here's a list of the XFL players that will have a shot at making NFL rosters ahead of opening night in September.

Battlehawks DL Freedom Akinmoladun (Miami Dolphins) Battlehawks DL Kevin Atkins ( Atlanta Falcons) Brahmas CB Luq Barcoo (Cleveland Browns) Roughnecks DL C.J. Brewer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler (Pittsburgh Steelers) Brahmas QB Jack Coan (Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets) Battlehawks CB Lukas Denis (Atlanta Falcons) Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci (Denver Broncos) Sea Dragons DT Austin Faoliu (Seattle Seahawks) Vegas Vipers TE Cam Sutton (Atlanta Falcons)

2023 XFL Standings

With each XFL team having played their 10 regular-season games (and the top two from each division moving on to the playoffs), here's how the standings looked at the end of the regular season:

North Division

D.C. Defenders - 9 - 1

- 9 - 1 Seattle Sea Dragons - 7 - 3

- 7 - 3 St. Louis BattleHawks - 7 - 3

- 7 - 3 Vegas Vipers - 2 - 8

South Division

Houston Roughnecks - 7 - 3

- 7 - 3 Arlington Renegades - 4 - 6

- 4 - 6 San Antonio Brahmas - 3 - 7

- 3 - 7 Orlando Guardians - 1 - 9

