Who is Camryn Bynum's wife Lalaine Bynum? All about Vikings CB's partner

Camryn Bynum's wife was thrust into the limelight in Week 8 right after the Minnesota Vikings' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

After the Week 8 triumph, Bynum sent a message to senators via the Star Tribune.

Bynum said:

“They’re saying they can get it [a spousal visa] expedited. Hopefully, somebody from the inside at the big office of the whole United States can get something done, but just being patient and super grateful.”

On March 2, 2023, Camryn Bynum and Lalaine Bynum exchanged vows and were officially married in a charming celebration in the Philippines.

When Bynum traveled with his family to Dubai in 2022, that's where he first met Lalaine. With the support of his family, Bynum approached her and struck up a conversation. From that point on, he felt an immediate connection that eventually led to marriage.

As he describes Lalaine as an individual who genuinely enjoys life, echoing his cheerful attitude and lightheartedness, Bynum has never been afraid to express how much he cares about her.

Lalaine's professional background is not fully known, but we are confident that the couple will be dedicated to growing Camryn's Bynum Faith Foundation, which supports regular feeding initiatives in the Philippines.

Camryn Bynum has asked for visa help for Lalaine

Camryn Bynum quickly turned his attention to his wife during a post-game address after helping the Minnesota Vikings defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 with a spectacular victory.

Bynum claimed that his wife, Lalaine, whom he married earlier this year, is still in the Philippines and has twice received visa denials, preventing her from traveling with him to the United States.

Bynum made nine tackles to help the Vikings move to 3-4 on the season, and remarked after the game:

"If anyone out there can help with the visa process, I'd greatly appreciate it."

Bynum posted an appeal for assistance for Lalaine on X (previously Twitter), claiming that Lalaine had been turned down for both tourist and spousal visa requests. The NFLPA replied to Bynum's post yesterday, although it's unclear at this point how the union can assist Bynum in bringing his new partner to the country.