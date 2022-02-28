Who should the Dallas Cowboys target to possibly replace Amari Cooper?

For weeks, there have been rumors that the Dallas Cowboys plan to cut wide receiver Amari Cooper, but if they do, who can replace him?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed how disappointed he was in Amari Cooper's production this past season.

"I don't have any comment on Cooper's contract," Jones said on Friday. "I thought that the way we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part of it. And I'm not being trite.

Jones continued his rant against Amari Cooper.

"But how he fits in, he should take half the field with him when he runs a route. Not half -- half is an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they're going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don't have the numbers of receivers we've had."

With all that said, Jones has yet to cut Amari Cooper. There are a lot of quality wide receivers out there, but who would be willing to come to Dallas?

jack @NlNETAILEDTROLL “The Ravens shouldn’t trade Marcus Peters for Amari Cooper” “The Ravens shouldn’t trade Marcus Peters for Amari Cooper” https://t.co/c38NvghHai

Who can replace Amari Cooper?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The obvious choice to replace Cooper could be JuJu Smith-Schuster.

That may come as a surprise, but when Smith-Schuster filmed a commercial a few weeks ago with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, he indicated he may be interested in becoming a Cowboy.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL JuJu Smith-Schuster said at 7-Eleven event he’s “most likely” headed for free agency. On Dak Prescott: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms” JuJu Smith-Schuster said at 7-Eleven event he’s “most likely” headed for free agency. On Dak Prescott: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms” https://t.co/fyuDPSpKE8

“He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms."

Whoa! Sounds like he will not be returning to Pittsburgh next year. Another possibility for the Cowboys could be Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams is a free agent this year, but the rumor is he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers still want to play with one another, if not in Green Bay, in another city.

It sounds like the only way the Cowboys could get him is if they traded for him and Rodgers or if Rodgers decides to retire from the game.

The Cowboys' last option could be Antonio Brown. Taking on Brown and all his baggage may be too much for even Jerry Jones to take on. They may also just decide to draft another wide receiver this year.

Whatever Jones' plans are, it sounds like Amari Cooper won't be part of them.

