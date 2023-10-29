Who are the Chargers-Bears announcers? All about NFL Week 8 Sunday Night Football game's coverage

The Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are set to face off in a Week 8 NFL matchup. Both teams head into the game with losing records and will be hoping to leave the game on a high.

The announcers for the Chargers-Bears game are Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). This team will be tasked with providing top-notch analysis of the game as it unfolds.

How to watch Chargers vs. Bears

As mentioned above, both teams enter Week 8 with losing records. The Chargers are 2-4, while the Bears are 2-5 for the season. That means that whoever wins the game would still have a losing record at the end of the night.

A win might be more important to the Chargers, as this is a team with lofty expectations for the 2023 NFL season. The Chargers have a nine-figure quarterback in Justin Herbert and should be performing better than they have this season.

LA enters Week 8 fresh off a disappointing 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is currently on a two-game losing streak. Anything short of a win could spell the unofficial end to its playoff bid.

On the other hand, Chicago has significantly fewer expectations coming into Week 8. The Bears have long been one of the NFL's more unimpressive franchises, and 2023 hasn't been any different. Chicago comes into Week 8 with a 2-5 record.

However, unlike its Week 8 opponents, Chicago heads into this game on the back of an impressive 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's see whether Tyson Bagent can pull off an upset against Justin Herbert and Co.

Here's how to watch the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears Injury Report

According to the Chargers' official website, the franchise has 13 players on their injury report ahead of the game against Chicago. Out of these players, none have been officially ruled out of the game. However, the likes of Gerald Everett, Alohi Gilman, Jalen Guyton, Deane Leonard, Otito Ogbonnia and Josh Palmer are currently listed as questionable. They will be game-time decisions for today's game.

On the other hand, Chicago has 10 players on its Injury report. Of course, this information comes via its official website. Out of the 10, only three players have been ruled out of the game against the Chargers. Those players are Jaquan Brisker, Nate Davis and Eddie Jackson. The rest of the players are listed as questionable so that they could participate in Sunday's game.