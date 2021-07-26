Who is Cole Popovich? Why did he leave the Patriots' coaching staff?

New England Patriots offensive line coach Cole Popovich will not be with the team this season due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported last Friday that 36-year-old Popovich was out as co-offensive line coach this season.

It was later revealed that the Patriots cut ties with Popovich because he was not willing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all Tier 1 staff, which includes coaches and other front-office staff.

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich won’t be with the team in 2021 in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines, per league sources. @globejimmcbride 1st reported Popovich won’t be with the team.



Carmen Bricillo, co-OL coach in ‘20, takes on leading role. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 23, 2021

Patriots abiding by the NFL's COVID-19 rules

The NFL has been very clear about its rules for Tier 1 status personnel. The guidelines state that any unvaccinated person in Tier 1 status needs to provide a valid religious or medical reason for not receiving the vaccine.

If a Tier 1 coach does not get vaccinated, they can’t be on the field, in meeting rooms, or have direct contact with players. These factors would make it impossible to perform the required coaching duties this season.

Vikings coach dismissed due to COVID-19 rules

Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennisen has also reportedly been let go by his team due to COVID-19 regulations.

Breaking: Rick Dennison is out as Vikings offensive line coach/run game coordinator after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. MIN will promote assistant OL coach Phil Rauscher to replace Dennison, hired Auburn special teams analyst Ben Steele as an assistant. https://t.co/3oOgXHsaMr — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 23, 2021

He has been the Vikings’ offensive line coach and running game coordinator over the past two NFL seasons. The team released a statement last Friday saying they were still in discussions with Dennison about the NFL’s COVID protocols.

The longtime NFL coach has 27 years of experience working in the league.

Cole Popovich’s football coaching career

Popovich began his coaching career as the offensive line coach at Los Angeles Valley in 2011. He went on to coach at Fresno City, Utah State and Minot State before joining the New England Patriots in 2016.

A distant relation of famous NBA head coach Gregg Popovich, the young coach won two Super Bowls with the Pats and was climbing up their coaching ranks before being let go last week.

He was set to be the co-offensive line coach alongside Carmen Brillo this year but it looks like Brillo will take over the duties solo in 2021.

Popovich’s football career

The former Patriots coach played college football at Fresno State University from 2004-2007. He was an All-American left guard in 2005.

