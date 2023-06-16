Who are Colin Allred's parents? Exploring the former NFL star's family background

Colin Allred has successfully accomplished the rare transition from being a professional football player, then a lawyer, down to a politician. The former Tennessee Titans linebacker is currently a member of the United States House of Representatives from Texas' 32nd district.

The Baylor Bears alum went undrafted in 2006 and was picked up as a free agent by the Titans. Despite being initially waived in August 2006, he was re-signed in January 2007 and went to play four seasons with the team, appearing in 32 games and recording 46 tackles.

Known as a committed individual from his high school days, Allred grew up in a single-parent family. His struggles while growing up have pretty much taught him the perseverance evident in life. Let's take a look at the identity of the Democrat representative's parents.

Meet Colin Allred's mother Judith Allred

Judith Allred gave birth to Colin on April 15, 1983, in Dallas, Texas. She is the only parent known to the former Titans linebacker. Her son saw her go through loads of trials and tribulations in a bid to give him the best upbringing as a young boy.

Born in 1946, Judith spent most of her adult life as a teacher in public schools across Dallas. Her teaching career in Dallas lasted for 27 years. Colin also mentioned his mother was also into private tutoring to earn extra cash for the family's upkeep.

"My mom worked so hard. At night, we'd go to Homework Hotline. She'd tutor kids to make extra money. But it felt like it was never enough to make the ends meet."

All her life, Judith has exhibited the zeal to always fight and never give up. She was once diagnosed with breast cancer, which was an enormous setback for the family. However, the fighting spirit in her ensured that she triumph in her battle with the disease.

This evidently showcases why Colin has given priority as a House of Representatives member to ensuring legislation that increases access to diagnostic tests for cancer. While she has supported her from a young age, Judith remains one of the biggest supporters of Colin's political career.

Colin Allred @ColinAllredTX



I'm running for Senate because I know my boys and every kid in Texas can't afford 6 more years of Ted Cruz.



Thanks for having me I've had a lot of titles in my life—from NFL Linebacker to Congressman. But the most important to me is Dad.I'm running for Senate because I know my boys and every kid in Texas can't afford 6 more years of Ted Cruz.Thanks for having me @morningmika and @Elise_Jordan I've had a lot of titles in my life—from NFL Linebacker to Congressman. But the most important to me is Dad.I'm running for Senate because I know my boys and every kid in Texas can't afford 6 more years of Ted Cruz.Thanks for having me @morningmika and @Elise_Jordan! https://t.co/QLfG3CoAWg

His anonymous father

Colin Allred was not lucky enough to meet his father. For unknown circumstances, she was not with his mother while he was born. For the records, the former linebacker does not have anything against him but always wished he met him at least once.

He had hoped the father would reach out to him when he started getting popular as a football player in the NFL. However, he eventually got to know he had left the world several years back.

"I never met my father…Sometimes I wondered, when I started getting my name in the paper, if he was going to contact me. I didn't find out until later that he died when I was 10."

Unlike his mother Judith, his father was a black man and was said to have met his mother in the city of Dallas. A lot about his identity remains unknown and Colin doesn’t seem pleased to talk about it.

