Colin Allred has spent much of his life in the state of Texas and understands the needs of the people there. The former NFL linebacker announced in May that he would run against the incumbent Republican senator Ted Cruz for his seat in the United States Senate.

Colin Allred mentioned Cruz in a recent interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. He accused the Republican senator of being involved in the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol:

“Texans can’t afford six more years of Ted Cruz. I’ve had a lot of titles, I’ve been an NFL linebacker, Obama appointee, Congressman. But the most important one is dad.

"When I thought about this, I thought I don’t want my boys to have Ted Cruz as their senator for the next six years. It’s somebody who led the insurrection, I was there, about 50 feet away when he objected to the results in Arizona.”

I'm running for Senate because I know my boys and every kid in Texas can't afford 6 more years of Ted Cruz.



Allred has served as a United States representative in Congress since 2019 and raised over $2 million for his senatorial campaign since declaring his candidacy. Colin Allred is facing quite an uphill battle as no Texas Democrat has won a Senate race since 1988 when Lloyd Bentsen was reelected.

However, Cruz won a second term in 2018 over Beto O'Rourke by over 200K, giving Democrats in Texas some hope. The Dallas native is looking to buck the recent trend of former NFL players running for Senate.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Herschel Walker lost to incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in a run-off in the state of Georgia last December.

Colin Allred's football career in review

Allred as a member of the Tennessee Titans

The U.S. congressman played at the collegiate level at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, an hour-and-a-half away from his native Dallas. Allred recorded 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five-and-a-half sacks in three seasons with the team.

Allred went undrafted but was picked up by the Tennessee Titans. In four seasons with the Titans (2007-2010), the linebacker had 46 tackles in 32 games (two starts).

