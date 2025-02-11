Who should Commanders pick at #29 in 2025 NFL draft? 5 options for Adam Peters to consider

Adam Peters just watched his Washington Commanders put on a season that will be remembered for decades. However, the general manager's regular season has just started as the players' campaign ended.

Between interviews, meetings, managing resources and keeping players around while letting others go, Peters has a lot on his plate between now and the end of April. However, the biggest thing he will likely be judged on will be who he picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Here's a look at five options Peters should consider.

Options for Adam Peters to consider in 2025 NFL draft

#1 - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison looks on Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Adam Peters' Commanders need help at cornerback. Adding Marshon Lattimore was a step taken during the season, but they can't let up with just him. Morrison brings playoff experience as a member of the Notre Dame team that made it to the national championship. He would be a rookie, but some of that experience would carry over.

#2 - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell at Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty

Bobby Wagner won't be around forever, even if he re-signs with Washington. If the Commanders want to make sure that their defense remains intact for the foreseeable future, they should consider making a move to bolster the linebacking room. Campbell makes sense as a promising addition, coming off a year with nearly 120 tackles and five sacks.

#3 - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

If Washington doesn't add to its defense, it needs to bolster its offense. The team drafted Luke McCaffrey last year, but that move hasn't borne fruit yet. Adding Ebuka, who logged two 1000-yard seasons in his college career, gives Jayden Daniels a chance to catch defenses off guard in 2025 via the potential addition.

Ebuka also knows what it takes to win a national championship, an experience that could be beneficial to the Commanders' Super Bowl push in 2025. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft 4.0 has pegged him as a first-round prospect.

#4 - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Jaylin Noel at Iowa State vs Miami - Source: Getty

Noel is coming off the best season of his college career, just in time to join the NFL. He logged nearly 1200 yards and eight touchdowns in his final campaign with Iowa State. He also carried the ball nine times, offering some potential trick play options that the Commanders will need going forward.

#5 - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins at Iowa State at Baylor - Source: Getty

If the Washington Commanders can't get Noel, they might be able to get his teammate. Jayden Higgins has logged just two years of work, but he's demonstrated growth in production and a high floor in college. In his worst season, he logged nearly 1,000 yards and six TDs.

