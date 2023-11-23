Who are the Cowboys-Commanders announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving game's coverage team

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders in their annual Thanksgiving Day Game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys have been playing on this date for decades, and will be looking to improve their record with a win against the Washington Commanders.

The announcers for the Cowboys versus Commanders Thanksgiving Day Game are Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting).

Tony Romo would likely receive the biggest cheer tonight, as he is a Dallas Cowboys legend who played in his fair share of Thanksgiving Day Games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How to watch Cowboys vs. Commanders?

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Washington Commanders to their home turf in a crunch Thanksgiving Day Game.

The Cowboys are the heavy favorites heading into the fixture, as they come into the matchup with a 7-3 record. The Cowboys have yet to lose at home in four fixtures so far and will fancy their chances against the inconsistent Commanders.

Furthermore, it's important to point out that this will be the 11th time that both teams will be facing off in a Thanksgiving Day Game. The Cowboys have won eight of those matchups, while the Commanders can count on two victories.

Dallas fans will hope that the likes of Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb are ready to feast on some turkey tonight.

In addition, the Cowboys' halftime show will be graced by none other than Dolly Parton.

On the other hand, the Washington Commanders have the odds firmly stacked against them in this crunch matchup. The Commanders own a 4-7 record heading into Week 12 and have dropped some winnable games in the past few weeks. Franchise QB Sam Howell might be one of the better QBs this season, but his receiving corps could do with some improvement.

The Washington Commanders are 3-3 on the road for the season and will need all the luck they can muster against a dynamic Dallas Cowboys offense. Dak Prescott and Co. can hurt the Commanders through the air and on the ground, so the capital franchise will need to be on their A-game to avoid a ninth Thanksgiving Day loss to America's team.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:30 pm ET.

TV: CBS

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States