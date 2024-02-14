Who should Cowboys pick with #24 overall selection? 5 prospects Mike McCarthy should consider at 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL offseason in a similar situation as they have been in the past few years. They have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL, but they continue to suffer early exits in the NFL Playoffs. This apparently hasn't discouraged Jerry Jones, who announced that he plans to pretty much run it back next year with Mike McCarthy and a similar roster.

While the Cowboys are expected to keep most of their key pieces, they certainly still have room for improvements. One of the best ways they can do so, while also continuing to build for their future, is through the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five potential prospects they could be targeting with their 24th overall pick in the first round.

Cowboys' first-round targets in 2024 NFL Draft

#1 - Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington Huskies

Our Mock Draft Simulator suggested Troy Fautanu in the first round. He won the Morris Trophy last season for being named the best overall offensive lineman in the Pac 12 conference. He played mostly at left tackle, but can also play as a guard.

With Tyron Smith's pending free agency, Fautanu can potentially replace him. It also gives the Cowboys positional flexibility on their offensive line, which they showed a preference for when they drafted Tyler Smith in 2022.

#2 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon Ducks

Jackson Powers-Johnson is probably the best overall center prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class. This was demonstrated by him being an unanimous All-American selection for the position. With Tyler Biadasz's pending free agnecy, the Cowboys may choose to replace him in the draft instead of offering him an extension.

#3 - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas Longhorns

T'Vondre Sweat could be just what the Cowboys need in the middle of their defensive line to improve their rushing defense. He is a huge run-stiffer at 6-foot-4 and 362 pounds. With both Neville Gallimore and Johnathan Hankins being pending free agents, Sweat makes sense as a first-round target in a position of need.

#4 - Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas Longhorns

Jonathon Brooks is big for a running back, but still has plenty of bursting speed, as he demonstrated during his college football career. Dallas' offense suffered last year when it moved on from Ezekiel Elliot as the undersized Tony Pollard regressed in his expanded role. Brooks gives them an opportunity to bulk up at the position, especially with Pollard's pending free agency.

#5 - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA Bruins

Laiatu Latu could be available late in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft due to his lack of versatility. He profiles as a pure pass rusher who struggles in defending the run. Edge rushers always hold value in any defense and Latu could be a solid rotational piece on the defensive line. With Micah Parsons on the other side drawing all of the blocking attention, Latu could thrive.

Full list of Cowboys' picks available for 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1 Pick 24 Round 2 Pick 56 Round 3 Pick 88 Round 5 Compensatory Pick Round 6 Compensatory Pick Round 7 Pick 234 Round 7 Pick 245