Who are the Cowboys vs. Eagles announcers for Thursday Night Football? Coverage team for Week 1 TNF game explored

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The "Thursday Night Football" contest is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Who are the Cowboys vs. Eagles announcers for Week 1 TNF game?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game will be broadcast live on NBC, where Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter, while Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst.

Tirico will handle the play-by-play commentary for the Week 1 TNF game, while Collinsworth will serve as the analyst.

Here are some key details for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock or Fubo

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

On Friday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Micah Parsons' trade won't change the team's ambition to fight for glory.

"I stared right down the barrel of the gun and said, 'Hey, I want to win a Super Bowl,'" Schottenheimer said. "That doesn't change. We get excited about the pieces that we're adding. I don't sit around and think about, 'Man, this is my first year as the head coach.' This is part of the business. I'm comfortable with that."

Schottenheimer is in his first year as Dallas' coach. Last season, the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record, failing to reach the playoffs in Mike McCarthy's final year.

Dallas will rely heavily on star quarterback Dak Prescott to deliver the goods against the Eagles.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, won the Super Bowl last season and will enter the 2025 season with hopes to defend the championship.

The Eagles still have most of their core lineup from last season and have various offensive weapons in their ranks, including running back Saquon Barkley. Superstar QB Jalen Hurts will lead the offense for Philly in Week 1 on Thursday night.

