Who is Dak Prescott’s father Nathaniel? Peek into Cowboys QB’s family

Dak Prescott, the talented quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has become a prominent figure in the world of professional football. Renowned for his exceptional skills, natural leadership abilities, and unwavering determination, Dak's rise to NFL stardom has captivated the hearts of fans worldwide.

However, behind every great athlete stands a source of unwavering support and inspiration, and for Dak, that person is his father, Nathaniel Prescott.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As we delve into the life of Nathaniel Prescott, we gain insights into the profound influence he has had on Dak's journey, propelling him toward becoming one of football's most celebrated and revered players.

Growing up, Dak shared a deep-rooted passion for the Dallas Cowboys, much like his father. Before his own football career, Nathaniel worked as a city bus driver in Austin. He later worked as a commercial driver in the Louisiana oil fields.

Dak with his father Nathaniel.

Dak's father, who was a former defensive end and linebacker at Grambling State University, resided in Austin while Dak was completing his final year at Starkville. Presently, he resides in Frisco, which conveniently places him just a short distance away from his son.

While Dak's parents divorced when he and his brothers were young, his bond with his father remained strong. Nathaniel has consciously kept a lower profile since the divorce, but he has always been there for Dak, disproving any rumors of his absence as a father. Despite the end of their marriage, Nathaniel and his wife, Peggy, maintained a close friendship, fostering a supportive environment for their children.

In a 2017 interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dak expressed the unique and tight-knit relationship he shares with his father.

“Me and my dad have always had a tight relationship, different from my brothers, I guess. But we all have our own individual relationships. He has always been there for me.”

Although each of Dak's brothers has their own individual connections with Nathaniel, Dak emphasized that his father has always been a constant presence in his life, offering guidance, support, and love.

Dak Prescott's mother's brave battle against cancer

Dak Prescott with his late mother, Peggy.

In 2013, Dak Prescott made a notable entrance into the Southeastern Conference (SEC) as the starting quarterback for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Throughout that season, Prescott showcased his exceptional abilities, demonstrating both passing prowess and impressive mobility. He accumulated 1,940 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, accompanied by an additional 829 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

However, amid the remarkable performances, jubilant celebrations, and his trademark smile, Dak was harboring deep emotional pain. His mother, Peggy, who played a crucial role in raising Dak and his two brothers, was battling cancer, and their bond was incredibly close.

During the pivotal moments of the conference schedule in October, Peggy's health took a drastic turn for the worse. Tragically, on November 4, she passed away, casting a profound shadow over Dak's life and football career.

This devastating loss profoundly impacted Dak Prescott, as he had to navigate the profound grief of losing his mother while continuing to perform as a quarterback.

You might also like - Who is Joe Burrow’s father Jimmy? All you need to know about Bengals QB’s family

The immense sorrow he experienced behind the scenes contrasted with his on-field success, adding a layer of complexity to his journey.

However, Dak's ability to endure such profound personal loss and continue to excel in his athletic pursuits would demonstrate the resilience and strength that would define his character in the years to come.

Dak Prescott, the youngest of Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott's three children, has two elder brothers named Jace and Tad Prescott. However, in April 2020, Dak faced a deeply saddening tragedy when his 31-year-old brother, Jace, unexpectedly passed away due to suicide.

Poll : 0 votes