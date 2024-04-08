Who is DC Defenders head coach Reggie Barlow? Coaching career of UFL 2024 HC explored

Reggie Barlow, a former professional football player, currently serves as the head coach of the DC Defenders. During his NFL playing career, Barlow won a Super Bowl Championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2003 and subsequently moved into coaching.

Let's delve deeper into Barlow's coaching career and the highlights of his time with the Defenders.

What teams has Reggie Barlow coached?

Following a successful playing career in the NFL, Reggie Barlow joined his Alma mater, Alabama State, as their quarterbacks coach in 2005. Barlow worked closely with future NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson in that capacity.

Barlow proved his worth during the 2005 college football season and was appointed Alabama State's interim head coach the very next season. He was promoted to head coach before the end of the 2006 season. Over the next eight seasons, he guided Alabama State to three SWAC East Division titles.

However, his contract wasn't renewed in 2014, and he departed Alabama State as the second-most successful head coach in program history in terms of wins.

Subsequently, Barlow assumed the head coaching position at Virginia State University. During his stint there, he compiled a 25-10 conference and an overall record of 34-15.

In 2017, Balow led Virginia State to its first unbeaten season in school history. Under his tutelage, the school had a 10-0 record, and a CIAA championship win over Fayetteville State.

The DC Defenders appointed Reggie Barlow in 2022

After a successful five-year stint as head coach at Virginia State, Reggie Barlow resigned in March 2022. He accepted the offer to coach an XFL side, later becoming the DC Defenders.

He led the Defenders to a 9-1 record and the XFL North Division title. Barlow was named the 2023 XFL head coach of the year. Although the Defenders didn't win the 2023 XFL Championship, they played arguably the best football throughout the season.

Looking ahead, Barlow will be looking to guide the Defenders in the inaugural UFL Championship. The team is stacked and will aim to make history in the Spring Football League.