Who is Derek Carr's wife, Heather Carr?

Derek Carr is the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Fresno State University alum has been slinging footballs since high school, which prepared him for the NFL's bright lights. Carr is one of the most genuine shot callers out there, and many of his good vibes can be attributed to his wife, Heather Carr.

Heather and Derek Carr have been together since their Fresno State days and are now a notable couple in the city of Las Vegas.

Heather Carr has a decent following across her social media accounts. She endorses products, supports her husband, and regularly posts pictures of their beautiful family.

Heather Carr was a cheerleader back at Fresno State University, where she worked part-time in a trendy restaurant. It remains to be seen whether she graduated from Fresno State before following her husband, Carr, to the league.

How old is Heather Carr?

Heather Carr is 32 years old. She was born on 3 January 1990 in Fresno, Northern California, United States. She currently resides with her husband in Las Vegas.

How did Heather and Derek Carr meet?

Derek met Heather at a restaurant at Fresno State University, where both of them were schooling at the time. The quarterback walked in on Heather while she was working a shift at BJ's Brewhouse, a popular pub on campus.

He struck up a conversation with her using one of the cheesiest pickup lines you could imagine.

Heather recalled during an interview with the ABC7 news agency:

"I had like diamond earrings in my ear, and I had them both; I knew I did. And he said, 'Why are you only wearing one earring?' And it made me check my ears. And I was like, 'That's your pickup line?' It did work, so I talked to him."

Heather thought it was hilarious, and the pair started dating not long after, quickly tying the knot in 2012.

Do Heather and Derek Carr have children?

Yes, the couple has children. They have four children: Brooklyn Mae (daughter), 21 months, and sons Deakon Derek, 3, Deker Luke, 6, and Dallas Mason, 9.

Heather and the children can frequently be seen attending Las Vegas Raiders games to support Derek Carr as they put up a loving front week in and week out. It is also not a rarity to see Heather posting pictures of her children, Carr, and herself on her social media pages.

