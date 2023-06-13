Who designed the Browns' new logo? All you need to know about Cleveland's rebrand

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns unveiled their newly designed dog logo, which was chosen by the team's fans and players.

The logo design captures the essence of the franchise and its dedicated fanbase, encompassing everything that represents the team.

The franchise actively engaged its fans in the whole process. In April, the team requested submissions of artwork for a potential new dog logo. The team sought the input and creativity of its fans, giving them an opportunity to contribute to the rebranding process.

After a couple of rounds in what was keenly contested, Houston Mark's creation, which was Option No. 2, emerged as the victorious logo in the final round of the Browns' fan vote. The winning design will now represent the team as its official dog logo.

Introducing our new official dog logo!! #DawgPound and the winner is...

Houston Mark aimed to encapsulate the passion of the fans while also paying homage to the rich history of the team and the city of Cleveland. The design incorporates symbols that represent these elements, resulting in a logo that is deeply meaningful and resonates with both the team and its loyal supporters.

The design centered around a bullmastiff dog, which emerged as the top choice in the pre-contest poll to determine the breed that best represents the team. Building upon this foundation, Mark incorporated hidden symbols that reflect the unique identity and spirit of the franchise.

“The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team. How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?”

Description of the eight symbols in the Browns' new logo

The new logo description

Ohio: The Browns' home for over 75 years, Ohio, is represented by a distinctive highlight in the top left corner of the mighty bullmastiff's right ear.

Football: Similar to the Dawg Pound, the dog's nose is shaped like a football, showcasing its innate understanding and enthusiasm for the sport.

East Endzone: Paying homage to the city, the tag design incorporates the outline of Cleveland Municipal Stadium, forming a prominent "C." Additionally, it highlights the East Endzone, symbolizing the origin of the Dawg Pound and its significance in the team's history.

Guitar Pick: As a nod to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the tag features a guitar pick at its center, representing the deep connection between Cleveland and the world of rock music.

They let fans pick the field logo.



They let fans pick the dawg logo.



Bravo. Credit to the Cleveland Browns for giving their fans a voice.

Spikes: The collar is adorned with 8 spikes, capturing both the intensity they represent and the rich tradition associated with the number. This number holds significance as the Browns have achieved the title of champions 8 times throughout their storied history (pre-Super Bowl era).

Guardian Bridge: The space beneath the jowls represent Cleveland's Hope Memorial Bridge, strengthening the connection among fans, the team, and the city, serving as a symbol of hope.

Pound Helmet: Paying homage to the original Dawg Pound from the 1980s, the top right highlight discreetly incorporates the iconic maskless helmet shell worn by devoted Browns fans during games.

Helmet Stripe: In a tribute to the timeless characteristic, the logo proudly showcases a center stripe that embellishes the renowned Browns helmet.

