Who are the Eagles-Bills announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 12 game's coverage team

On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Week 12 game. The main focus will be on the battle between Josh Allen of the Bills and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Given that both teams won their most recent games, the matchup between the two NFL heavyweights could be quite entertaining.

In Week 11, the Eagles overcame the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, while the Bills easily defeated the New York Jets 32-6 on Sunday.

The Week 12 contest is scheduled to begin at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 4:25 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the Bills-Eagles game nationwide.

From the commentary booth, Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) will call the action, with Tracy Wolfson serving as the sideline reporter. Philly will only be playing on CBS for the second time this season.

The Eagles' opening game of the season, a win over the New England Patriots, was likewise called by the trio of announcers, Nantz, Romo, and Wolfson.

How to watch Eagles vs Bills in Week 12?

Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are both performing well this season, so today's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills should be exciting.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call the Week 11 game on CBS across the country. Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, will host kickoff at 4:25 PM ET.

NFL games scheduled to air on CBS can also be streamed from Paramount+ for fans who don't have access to cable television. The match is accessible on platforms such as NFL+, where fans may watch games via the league's own video streaming subscription service.

Below is an outline of the information you need in order to enjoy the game.

Date and Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Television: CBS (national broadcast), WIVB (locals in Buffalo), KYW (locals in Philadelphia)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play caller), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+