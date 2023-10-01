Who are the Eagles-Commanders game announcers for today on FOX? All about NFL Week 4 game's coverage team

The high-flying Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The game is scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct.1, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Davis will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Johnston will provide color commentary for the Week 4 contest on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Commanders injury report for Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without receiver Quez Watkins and safety Sydney Brown as both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. The hosts have also listed Justin Evans (neck) as questionable for this weekend.

The Eagles are leading the NFC East with a 3-0 record. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to continue his team's unbeaten run on Sunday.

The Washington Commanders have ruled out running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. for Week 4. Safety Percy Butler is listed as questionable to play against Philadelphia.

The Commanders lost their first game of the season in Week 3, a heavy 37-3 defeat against the Buffalo Bills. However, Ron Rivera's side will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend.

NFL Week 4: How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders?

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game will be telecast live on FOX. The matchup will also be available on WTTG in Washington and on WTXF in Philadelphia.

Fans who do not have access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Game: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Date: Sunday, Oct.1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, WTTG (for locals in Washington) and WTXF (for locals in Philadelphia)

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.