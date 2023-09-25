Who have the Eagles never lost to? Exploring Philly's history in the NFL

Some NFL teams have been consistently dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there are two clubs that Philadelphia has never lost against. So, who are these two teams?

In regular-season games, the Iggles have never lost to the New York Jets and the Houston Texans. Their supporters can be proud of their team's record versus these two foes in the past.

The Eagles won the last game against the Jets by a score of 33-18 two years ago. Due to the injury of their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the Eagles had to start Gardner Minshew in that contest.

The Houston Texans, an expansion team that debuted in 2002, have fallen to the Eagles six times. The most recent encounter took place last year, with Philadelphia winning 29-17. Before that, in November 2014, the Eagles defeated Houston 31-21 with backup quarterback Mark Sanchez starting in place of an injured Nick Foles.

How many times have the Philadelphia Eagles been to the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles fans are without a doubt one of the most devoted supporters in the NFL, but they have only won one Super Bowl to show for it.

The Eagles have appeared in the NFL's biggest game four times (Super Bowl XV, XXXIX, LII and LVII), but they have only been successful once when they performed against the New England Patriots.

With a 13-3 regular season record and the top seed in the NFC, the Eagles concluded 2017 with Nick Foles as their backup quarterback after starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL toward the end of the regular season.

Before completely taking over against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game, Foles was able to lead his team past the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round. A Super Bowl meeting versus the Patriots was made possible by that victory.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, which was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 41-33. They earned the league's first championship since 1960.