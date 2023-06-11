Who is Earl Thomas’ ex-wife Nina? All you need to know about former Seahawks DB’s family dispute

Nina Thomas is a model and the former wife of NFL star Earl Thomas. Nina met Earl in high school, long before he became a star in the National Football League. They were high school sweethearts and married in 2016 when Nina Thomas was still known as Nina Heisser. She and her significant other dated for 10 years before their marriage.

She once stated that the biggest challenge in dating a football star husband was "stability." She said that while traveling during the season is nice, the family gets tired of "living out of a suitcase." She said that she regularly looks forward to the NFL offseason and the "normalcy" that it brings.

For outsiders, the couple enjoyed the perfect marriage until April 13, 2020.

uSTADIUM App @uSTADIUM #Ravens S Earl Thomas says he is going to be on TMZ tomorrow after an altercation with his wife Nina. #Ravens S Earl Thomas says he is going to be on TMZ tomorrow after an altercation with his wife Nina. https://t.co/hYUHa6Q8Eg

Earl Thomas and Nina Thomas' heated dispute

The heated dispute between Earl and Nina Thomas happened three years ago, and it involved a gun and a knife, which was an alarming situation.

The former couple can be seen in a TMZ video arguing in a parking lot with weapons in their hands. In Nina's grasp was a blade -- while in Earl's was a pistol, and you can hear in the video cops were desperate to get them to drop both when they arrived on the scene.

Later, both Thomases put their weapons down, and then they both lay face-first on the asphalt. Cops then slowly approached the two with their guns drawn, pleading with them to stay down.

Eventually, Nina was placed in cuffs without issue and taken to a different part of the parking lot for questioning. Earl, who was shirtless, was also put into custody without a problem and moved away from Nina in the lot.

Nina was ultimately arrested and booked for burglary to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence. Earl was not arrested. In the months following her arrest, Nina had several court hearings on the matter, though it was eventually dismissed in 2021. The former couple have kept their distance ever since.

Earl Thomas' ex-wife Nina's Net Worth 2023

Earl Thomas' ex-wife Nina Thomas has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She is a model and social media influencer and the former spouse of an American football star. The former couple shares three children, two daughters and a son.

Earl Thomas Net Worth 2023

Earl Thomas has an estimated net worth of $26 million. Most of his earnings are from his stellar playing career that saw him represent the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.

During his nine years with the Seahawks, the 33-year-old bagged approximately $56 million in total salary. He earned over $22 million in his sole season with the Baltimore Ravens. Earl Thomas' career earnings totaled a massive $79.4 million. He also made a sizable amount in endorsements.

